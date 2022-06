DENVER (CBS4) – The seasonal shift in wind direction called the summer monsoon will mean a lot of moisture in Colorado through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be in the southern region of the state. The moisture is coming from New Mexico where there has been a lot of rain in recent days. And that is why Colorado’s southern communities from the San Juan Mountains to Pueblo and Lamar will see the most significant precipitation. Weather models agree at least some areas south of Highway 50 will get at least 2 inches of rain through Sunday. (source: CBS) Farther north in Denver...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO