ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

5-acre wildfire breaks out near Escondido

By admin
olive92.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in the North County area Wednesday afternoon. The fire, dubbed by first responders...

olive92.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Cal Fire battles brush fire near Otay Mountain

(KGTV) — Cal Fire crews are battling a brush fire that ignited near Otay Mountain Friday afternoon. The fire, dubbed Border 19 Fire, was reported at around 1 p.m. in a remote area off Otay Mountain Truck Trail and the Doghouse Junction, according to Cal Fire. As of 2...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA)

40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized after a rear-end collision Wednesday in Ocean Beach. As per the initial information, the two-car crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Escondido, CA
KPBS

Missing children in Baja California

Families in Baja California form their own search groups to find missing children. Meanwhile, monkeypox cases are growing nationwide, but remain low in San Diego County. Plus, the city of San Diego has a new street vendor ordinance in place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Leticia Sandoval Killed in Traffic Crash on Margarita Road [Temecula, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Rancho California Road Left One Fatality. The incident took place at Rancho California Road and Margarita Road at around 4:00 a.m., according to Temecula Officials. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling east when it struck another car traveling south, for reasons currently unknown. Eventually...
TEMECULA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Cal Fire#Acre#The Highland Fire
buzznicked.com

Enormous School Of Anchovies Looks Like A Giant Oil Spill In Ocean

If you’ve ever been to Southern California, you know that the beaches in La Jolla are some of the best around. That’s why it’s the perfect location for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. Students from around the world go to school here to learn all about the ocean and the creatures that call the ocean home. But when they decided to investigate a large mass just off the coast right by their school, they had no idea they were in for such a wonderful discovery. And you will be amazed by it as well, I guarantee it. This is incredible ocean footage at Scripps Pier which was filmed by students of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the shots that were taken underwater were by Scripps graduate students Julia Fiedler, Sean Crosby, and Bonnie Ludka.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Driver Crashes Into 3 Parked Cars | San Diego

06.23.2022 | 1:29 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the sedan was eastbound on Logan Ave, when he crossed to the opposite side of the street and hit 3 parked vehicles. The collision was so hard, that one SUV was sent to rest on top of the vehicle behind it. The driver was arrested for DUI (Narcotic), and transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. Homeless people pulled the man from the crash after he was sitting in the car, possibly unconscious. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Two people injured, one with spinal fracture, in crash in Ocean Beach

Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-car crash in Ocean Beach the night of June 22, according to San Diego police. A 2015 Kia Soul being driven east on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard by a 26-year-old woman struck the rear of a 2008 Nissan Altima that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Nimitz Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m., according to Officer John Buttle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

LA’s Smoked Meat Superstar Heritage Barbecue Bringing Restaurant and Brewery to Oceanside

A Michelin-recognized restaurant known as one of the leaders of the burgeoning Los Angeles barbecue scene is heading to Oceanside. After operating as a wildly successful pop-up at regional Southern California breweries, Heritage Barbecue established its first restaurant in San Juan Capistrano in 2020, which was named one of “America’s Best New BBQ Spots” by Food & Wine Magazine and earned Bib Gourmand status in the 2021 Michelin Guide.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Cyclists, pedestrians traverse newly-completed trails in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Early Saturday, bicyclists enjoyed the view of San Elijo Lagoon from a jellyfish-shaped vantage point on the newest connector segment of the North Coast Bike Trail. “It’s beautiful,” said bicyclist David Wang of his northbound ride from Solana Beach to the I-5 Vista Point rest area —...
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy