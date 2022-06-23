ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

'It's appalling': Juveniles shooting at Glendale Police officers caught on video

fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Glendale say two teens have been...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 27

Carol Ortiz
4d ago

Convict like an adult! Need to get Parents involved on Fortnite and other video games that entice them to do these things! Parents need to lock their guns up safely, take those games away and teach responsibilities!

Reply
3
Mark Spears
5d ago

Try them as adults. Parents should have some culpability in this too.

Reply(5)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for 2017 armed robbery, murder suspects

This article originally appeared Oct. 2, 2017. It’s 8:45 p.m. on July 4, 2017, and fireworks shows around the Valley are getting underway. But at the Jack in the Box at 13th Avenue and McDowell Road, it’ll be an Independence Day the employees will never forget. A man,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect sought in Goodyear homicide, police say

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police in Goodyear are investigating a homicide and a suspect remains on the loose. Goodyear Police say officers responded to Cotton Lane and Yuma Road on the night of June 27 after reports of a "verbal family argument." The victim of the homicide is described as a...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona woman’s alleged killer found because of picture taken minutes before death

An Arizona woman’s alleged killer has been arrested because of a picture taken right before the incident happened on June 11. Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was found dead just before 7:30 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona in her car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area, according to the Glendale Police Department. Initially, police responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix couple stabbed by neighbor after confrontation, police say

PHOENIX - A Phoenix couple is fighting for their lives in the hospital after they were stabbed by their neighbor on June 25, police say. The stabbing happened near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. When police were called, they discovered a man and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime#Glendale Police
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed in west Phoenix apartment parking lot, no arrests made

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for suspects after a man's body was found in the parking lot of an apartment near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Witnesses called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots at around 1:30 a.m. on June 26. First responders found the body of 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a homeowner shot and killed two men who were trying to break in on the morning of June 25. Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
12news.com

Phoenix police identify two men killed in self-defense case

PHOENIX — Two men have died after forcing their way into a home and being shot by occupants of the house in Central Phoenix Saturday morning. Officials with Phoenix Police have identified the men as 20-year-old Jairo Perez and 24-year-old Jose Gutierrez. Officials said that officers responded around 7:45...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix apartment parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead after a shooting in a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say they found him on the ground next to a car after a report of a shooting in the area around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that they heard multiple gunshots and called the police. Phoenix fire officials pronounced the man, identified as 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert, dead at the scene. No suspects have been arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting, killing Glendale food delivery driver

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle on the side of the road in Glendale. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers initially responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area. When they got there, police found a woman inside the car who "was in distress and non-responsive."
GLENDALE, AZ
onscene.tv

One Person Killed in Violent Wrong-Way Crash | Surprise, AZ

06.26.2022 | 11:45 PM | SURPRISE, AZ – Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on US 60 near milepost 137. Shortly after, the Surprise Fire Department received reports of a two vehicle collision requiring extrication on US 60 eastbound at milepost 137. 1 person was deceased on scene, 1 child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and another person was transported to Abrazo West Hospital, unknown condition. AZDPS is currently investigating.
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa police officers shoot man during traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mesa police officers reportedly shot a man during a traffic stop near Sossaman and University Drive on Friday night. Two officers conducted the traffic stop at around 9:30 p.m. on June 24. Police say the driver, a 54-year-old man, was acting "somewhat evasive and didn't want to stop."
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy