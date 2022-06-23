'It's appalling': Juveniles shooting at Glendale Police officers caught on video

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle on the side of the road in Glendale. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers initially responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area. When they got there, police found a woman inside the car who "was in distress and non-responsive."

