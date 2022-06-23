ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Rage Shooting Closes Part of I-76 EB in Philly

Cover picture for the articleA road rage shooting shut down a portion of I-76 eastbound in Philadelphia during rush hour Wednesday evening. Police said...

Charges May Be Filed In Crash That Killed Philly Police Officer

The driver of a 2009 BMW could face charges in the future , stemming from a fatal accident late last night, June 23, 2022 . This crash claimed the life of off duty Philadelphia Police Officer Henry Gonski, of the northeast. Police said the BMW with three 0ccupants in it was speeding south on Bustleton Avenue and the officer was driving west on Rennard when the crash happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. Police said two 36-year-old men died. Both were shot multiple times. Police identified the victims as Raheem Hargust and Vincent Jackson of Philadelphia. Two other men are in critical condition. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and arm. Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved. Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun. There are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Left 21-Year-Old Dead In Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old person dead in Germantown Monday. Philadelphia police arrested 25-year-old Quadera Parrish on Friday. Police say Parrish turned herself in. She has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges. Investigators say Dia Lee was hit by a Tesla while crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday. They say the impact was so strong that Dia was launched nearly 12 feet in the air and hit a traffic light. Dia was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. After an extensive search, police tracked down the Tesla involved on Sydenham Street Thursday afternoon, but not the driver. A surveillance image released by police shows heavy damage to the right passenger’s side and a cracked windshield from the impact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Woman charged in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old woman

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman, authorities say. Quadera Parrish, 25, turned herself into police on Friday with her attorney and was charged with several crimes including homicide by vehicle. It's alleged that Parrish was behind the wheel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Sends 17-Year-Old Boy To Hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 8:30 p.m. Police say the teenager showed up to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds to his back. He was placed in stable condition. An arrest was made, but no weapon was recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman, 2 Men Critically Injured in West Philadelphia Shootout

Three people were injured when more than 40 shots were fired in a West Philadelphia shootout Wednesday night, police said. At least 40 shots were fired at 42nd Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Two men and a woman were critically injured, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Thief From Philly Endangers Bucks County Residents In Police Chase

A man with a passenger were stopped by Lower Makefield Police when the officer saw them driving a U-Haul pick- up that was reported stolen,. This vehicle had Arizona tags. Police made contact with the driver, a heavily tattooed male after he made a small purchase today at the Rite Aid store located on Oxford Valley Road. The driver was wearing a fake green vest, to make it look like he belonged in a construction zone, or was doing work.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Judge Lowers Bail For Suspect Charged In Connection To Deadly South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge lowered bail Thursday for one of the men charged in connection with the deadly South Street mass shooting. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen started a physical fight that ended in gunfire. Eleven people were injured and three people died, including one of the shooters. On Thursday in court, a judge lowered bail from $350,000 to $100,000. Vereen’s defense attorney successfully argued Thursday that his client’s case should not be consolidated with that of a shooting suspect, Quran Garner. “Mr. Veereen never had a gun or touched a gun. He essentially got into a physical altercation, you know, fists and pushing altercation with another male,” William Davis, Veereen’s attorney, said. “Unfortunately, that male had a gun. Mr. Veereen’s friend also had a gun and it resulted in a shooting where Mr. Veereen’s friend lost his life.” Vereen’s preliminary hearing was rescheduled for August. He faces charges that include criminal attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and firearms violations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Kills 2 Men, Injures 2 Others in Philadelphia

Two men died and two others were hurt in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood Thursday night. The four men were on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street when a gunfire erupted, Philadelphia police said. At least 30 shots were fired. All four men were shot. Raheem...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

1 Hurt In Allentown Shooting: Police

One person was injured in a shooting in Allentown Tuesday, June 21, authorities said. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Hickory Street around 11:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired, Allentown police said. There, they found a male gunshot victim. The unidentified victim was taken to a...
ALLENTOWN, PA

