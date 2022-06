City of Tacoma announcement. Pierce Transit, in partnership with the City of Tacoma, is excited to announce the completion of Mini-Tahoma, an immersive installation by local Tacoma artist RYAN! Feddersen (Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation). The artwork includes a large-scale mural on the face of Pierce Transit’s Waterwall facility, located between South 9th and South 11th Streets, and Commerce and Broadway in the heart of downtown Tacoma. Mural painting took place in June, and the project has just been completed and is now open to the public. Learn more about this project in a short video.

