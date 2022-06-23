ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio cities face ‘snowballing effect’ with growing trend to work from home

By The Statehouse News Bureau
wvxu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group representing cities across Ohio is calling on state legislators to take a close look at the struggles municipalities face now that more people work from home. A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that, at the end of 2021, 11.1% of employees continued to work remotely...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 3

Related
Cleveland.com

Can reasonable people agree on an Ohio constitutional amendment allowing abortion? Today in Ohio special episode revisited

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the Republican-dominated Ohio legislature is poised to outlaw abortion in the state. But the majority of Ohioans, like the majority of Americans, support abortion. Could thoughtful Ohioans reach a consensus on possible constitutional amendment allowing abortion, with limitations?
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issuing reprieve of execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for Quisi Bryan who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022.  The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Gov. DeWine is issuing the reprieve “due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio files motion to dissolve heartbeat law injunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced his office has filed a motion to dissolve an injunction against the state’s heartbeat law. Yost says the motion was filed in federal court after a Supreme Court ruling Friday that struck down the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Roe v. Wade has been overturned: What it means for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Supreme Court ruling Friday will drastically change the health care options for pregnant people across the country, including in Ohio. In a divided six-to-three ruling, the court’s conservative majority struck down the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S., opening the door for states to set their own standards […]
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Biden's proposal to suspend gas tax fuels debate in Ohio governor's race

A federal gas tax suspension over the course of three months would result in Ohio losing $375 million for construction projects for roads and bridges. That’s according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, which said every major pending project would have to be put on hold during that time. The department said the loss of revenue would more than double if Ohio followed suit and put the brakes on the state gas tax.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
John Kasich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Legislature#Snowballing#Work From Home#Stabilization Fund#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ohio Municipal League
mahoningmatters.com

Gov. DeWine wants answers relating to power outages in Ohio

Add Gov. Mike DeWine to the list wanting answers from the state’s largest power provider about outages last week during a record-setting heat wave. DeWine announced Tuesday he supports the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s review of outages related to American Electric Power and all companies that serve the state following violent storms that ripped through the state a little more than a week ago.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Ohio

Twelve of Ohio’s counties land in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with four communities placing in the top 100 overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics that explore the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans, such as a community's poverty rate, obesity prevalence, spending on healthy food and more. These metrics are grouped into 10 broad categories including the economy, the environment, population health, housing and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio provides first update on COVID-19 deaths in three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Democratic petitioners win Ohio Supreme Court ruling to get on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of six Democratic politicians who asked the court to step in, and allow them to be on the ballot for Ohio’s primary on August 2. The potential state legislative candidates, William DeMora, Anita Somani, Elizabeth Thien, Leronda Jackson, Bridgette Tupes, and Gary Martin argued in court that they should be allowed on the ballot even though they did not file their candidacy paperwork until after the February 2 deadline.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy