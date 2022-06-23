Ohio cities face ‘snowballing effect’ with growing trend to work from home

Twelve of Ohio’s counties land in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with four communities placing in the top 100 overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics that explore the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans, such as a community's poverty rate, obesity prevalence, spending on healthy food and more. These metrics are grouped into 10 broad categories including the economy, the environment, population health, housing and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO