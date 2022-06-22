ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Dinos In Jurassic World Dominion Had Never Been Seen On Screen Before, But One In Particular Was 'Really Hard' To Create

The Jurassic World franchise has done a great job introducing audiences to a number of different dinosaurs. You’ve got your T-Rex, velociraptor and brachiosaurus, and let's not forget the terrifying hybrid dinosaur Indominus Rex . In order to close out the Jurassic World franchise, director Colin Trevorrow knew he had to go out with a bang by introducing ten new dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion that have never been seen before. However, there was one dinosaur in particular that was “really hard” to create.

It seems like Colin Trevorrow cannot help but find a new dinosaur for Chris Pratt to run away from , like the Atrociraptor, which is considered one of the deadliest of the 10 new dinosaurs. As for the one that was the hardest to create, Trevorrow answered that question in The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast.

The Pyroraptors were really hard and were the ones that took the longest to develop, because we didn’t really have any baseline for it. We had to understand how feathers reacted to wind, ice water and all of these other elements.

While the new Jurassic World films are known for their use of CGI, the creators behind Jurassic World Dominion went the old-fashioned route that 1993’s Jurassic Park was known for. Feathers were gathered all over the world for this small, bird-like predatory theropod, and an animatronic was built to see how the light would play off of the feathers. An animatronic that will surely excite fans is the return of the Dilophosaurus, which was responsible for Dennis Nedry's death in Jurassic Park. Once those elephant-like ears of theirs start to pop out, all you’ll want to do is run or beg for mercy.

Other than being introduced to terrifying new dinosaurs in their prehistoric form, expect a return of the legacy characters from Jurassic Park . Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler reunites with Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm to investigate giant locusts created by the corrupt genetics company Biosyn where Dr. Malcolm works. Once again, we’ll be seeing Dr. Alan Grant leaving yet another dig site to face danger and a bunch of hungry dinosaurs.

What comes as disappointing is that the Jurassic World franchise is supposed to be about dinosaurs, but apparently this film is far from that. Our own Eric Eisenberg shared in his his review of Dominion how the film should have gone more toward dinosaurs being a part of our ecosystems, but instead delivered us bland storylines that the filmmakers apparently found more interesting. Other online reviews for Dominion talked about how uninteresting the more recent characters are, and how the main plot feels disjointed. Despite the not-so-rave reviews, that’s still not stopping fans from seeing the movie, as it dominated Top Gun: Maverick at the box office .

Despite Dominion not quite shining on the critical front, it looks like we can still look forward to the insanely-scary dinosaurs Colin Trevorrow brought us. You can see the newly-released conclusion of the Jurassic World series in theaters now.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
Is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Jurassic World Dominion is stomping into theaters this weekend. And no matter how many bad reviews this movie gets, people still want to see those dinos roaming the earth. The third installment in the Chris Pratt Jurassic World movies, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, aka the dinosaur island, has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now freely roam the earth, living with—well, more like terrorizing—humankind. But humans have guns, so surely we’ll be able to win the dino war, right? Right?! Well, you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out. Directed...
Jurassic World: Dominion reveals the fate of two missing characters

Jurassic World: Dominion might bring back the original Jurassic Park trio, but it couldn't bring back every notable character in the saga. One such absence is Jake Johnson's Lowery, who became a fan favourite after Jurassic World. However, Lowery – along with fellow Jurassic World control room employee Vivian (Lauren Lapkus) – has been absent from the series since the first movie.
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Was Johnny Depp Actually Offered $301 Million to Return to ‘Pirates’ Franchise?

For six weeks, the world watched as Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went head-to-head in a heated defamation trial. At the center of the case was a 2018 OpEd that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed she suffered from domestic abuse during the years that she was married to Depp. During the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse and, in the end, the jury believed Johnny Depp more than they did Amber Heard, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million out of a requested $100 million.
5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
Meet Therizinosaurus: Jurassic Park’s Newest Nightmare Predator

Meet Therizinosaurus: Jurassic Park's Newest Nightmare Predator. In the newest Jurassic World movie, viewers were introduced to a total of ten new dinosaurs. Of those ten, two stand out as some of the main “antagonists,” although dinosaurs don’t really have bad intentions as we think of them. Therizinosaurus is probably one of the most interesting dinosaurs we’ve ever seen in the films, but was it even accurate in the film? Today, we are going to meet Therizinosaurus, Jurassic Park’s newest “nightmare predator.”
Chris Evans Has the Best Response After Fans Accuse He Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Photo

Chris Evans stars in the new Pixar film Lightyear, voicing the legendary space ranger who inspired the beloved Buzz Lightyear toy from Toy Story. Evans is getting rave reviews for his work in the film, but when it comes to his picture posing skills, not so much. The actor recently visited Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park and posed in front of Pixar Pier with some iconic Disney and Pixar characters and the photos quickly went viral because, well, Evans looks like he was photoshopped into them. However, the actor has the best response to all the fans raising questions — turns out he just has no idea what to do with his hands.
Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie

The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
Disney's Lightyear Officially Banned in Several Countries, Here's Why

Disney Pixar's latest offering, Lightyear is causing quite the controversy ahead of its worldwide theatrical release this week. The Toy Story spinoff film, which serves as the origin story of Buzz Lightyear has officially been banned in several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia for reasons you already might have guessed.
The Real Reason 'Lightyear' Is Banned In 14 Countries

In 1995, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen transformed into the talking toys that we now know as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. More than two decades later, their legacy lives on. The latest installment in the Toy Story franchise is set to release on June 17 and the nostalgia is real.
Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
