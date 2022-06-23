ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Back to the Future’ musical will need more than 1.21 gigawatts on Broadway

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBvKV_0gJ8TpKz00

Where we’re going, we don’t need roads — we need ticket sales!

The new musical of “Back to the Future,” based on Robert Zemeckis’ classic 1985 science fiction film that starred Michael J. Fox, will open on Broadway in 2023 , producers announced Wednesday.

Sources told The Post that next spring the time-traveling DeLorean will land at the Winter Garden Theatre, where “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman is currently waiting for the Wells Fargo Wagon.

Wolverine will depart when his contract expires, and the oh-so-bankable star will not be recast, a source close to the production said. Makes sense. Jackman just listed his West Village home for $38.9 million.

I saw “Back to the Future” last summer at London’s Adelphi Theatre. Thankfully the show only covers the first flick, so there’s no Biff’s baseball book or Wild West shootouts. And it’s very much a musical. Marty, Doc and George sing and dance about the flux capacitor (“It Works”), and then sing and dance some more about how George can win Lorraine (“Gotta Start Somewhere”).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159AoU_0gJ8TpKz00
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in 1990’s “Back to the Future III.” The musical that is coming to Broadway is based on the first film.
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The problem, unfortunately, is all those oddball songs. None of the new tunes by Glen Ballard are any good — a strange dream sequence  number called “21st Century” that starts Act 2 looks like a new age cult ritual and should be axed pronto — but fans will be relieved to know that movie favorites like Huey Lewis’ “The Power of Love” and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny Be Good” are kept in and have 1.21 gigawatts of energy.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJtFe_0gJ8TpKz00 ‘Back to the Future’ announces Broadway debut: ‘The Future’s coming!’

And the non-singing sections are great fun, too. Especially the impressive DeLorean that flies partly over the audience, lights up and spins around. Broadway has been overdue for a new chandelier or helicopter from Britain.

No casting has been confirmed yet, but the talented British actor Olly Dobson plays Marty McFly in London and captures every inflection and mannerism from the movie, and Broadway stalwart Roger Bart plays Doc Brown. Don’t expect to see Dobson, a production source said, but Bart, who tackled a similar role in “Young Frankenstein,” will likely come to New York — Christopher Lloyd wig and all.

“Back to the Future” boasts a great title that could appeal to tourists, and it won this year’s Olivier Award for Best Musical across the pond over heavy hitters “Moulin Rouge!” and “Frozen.” But it also brings to mind another production that played the Winter Garden back in 2014: “Rocky the Musical.” The boxing show had name recognition, jaw dropping technical achievements and a lousy score. It closed as a massive flop.

We’ll soon see just how powerful “The Power of Love” is.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Huey Lewis
Person
Roger Bart
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Glen Ballard
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Back To The Future#Boxing#Performing#Musical Theater#The Post#The Wells Fargo Wagon#Universal Courtesy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy