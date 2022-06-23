ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: NBA Expert Links Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to LA As Potential Free Agent Target

By Brenna White
The Lakers continue to look at all options as the offseason continues.

Now that the offseason is in full swing, the Lakers front office will have to look at how to fix this LA roster while essentially, on a budget. Clearly, something is missing and since the Lakers will most likely still have Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, the Lakers need to find support.

According to John Hollinger from the Athletic , the Lakers should possibly look toward free agency.

"To some extent, they have to hope the lure of a big role on a prominent team will offset the lack of cash, and/or that there might be some free agent(s) who face an unexpectedly chilly market and turn to L.A. on a one-year deal with a player option."

Hollinger continued and talked about exactly who he has in mind when looking at the Laker's current roster.

"One potential answer I could think of is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who might not have his partially guaranteed deal picked up by Washington and could benefit from a reunion with his 2020 championship teammates. Of course, he might not ever become a free agent."

During the 2019-20 season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.3 points but had a 3-point percentage of 38.5% and a field goal percentage of 46.7%. Since his time with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope played with the Washington Wizards during this last season and averaged 13.2 points and was shooting 39% from the 3-point line.

With that said, Caldwell-Pope could be able to come off the bench and score as well as make defensive plays, which is what the Lakers were missing during this last season.

