(ABC 6 News) - For the first time in its over 140 year history, the Albert Lea Fire Department has welcomed its first full-time female firefighter. Brandi Krenz grew up in the Albert Lea area and said she's always been a small-town girl at heart. So, when it came to figuring out a career, she knew she wanted to do something to serve the community that meant so much to her.

1 DAY AGO