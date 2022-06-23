ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Chattooga County sees increase in property values

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong home sales over the past year have contributed to the increase property values in Chattooga County according to Sole Commissioner Blake Elsberry. Recently mailed assessment notices show a substantial increase in value for many home and land owners. Elsberry reported property values increased an average...

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 1

Related
dwswa.org

Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority Locations Closed for Independence Day

(Dalton, GA, June 21, 2021) – Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center, and the M.L. King Convenience Center. All locations...
DALTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

16 properties remain on July tax sale list

Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the Tax Commissioner of Chattooga County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Chattooga against the following named persons and the property as described immediately below their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Chattooga County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
County
Chattooga County, GA
City
Summerville, GA
Chattooga County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw residents sound off about Wildman’s reopening at City Council meeting

The contentious topic of Wildman’s CIvil War shop drew a larger-than-usual crowd at Monday’s Kennesaw City Council meeting, despite not being on the agenda. “Two years ago this month, the leaders of our city made the bold decision to stop flying the Confederate flag in downtown Kennesaw, in what I perceived as an effort to make our city more welcoming to people of all ethnicities and races. And I think we still have work to do as you’ve heard tonight. The establishment of Wildman’s is still an obstacle to downtown Kennesaw being a welcoming environment to all,” Josh Monroe said during public comment.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Report: Georgia power plants some of the 'dirtiest' in the country

EUHARLEE, Ga. - A report reveals Georgia is home to three of the nation's 100 dirtiest power plants. According to the report from the Atlanta-based nonprofit Environment Georgia, the 10 dirtiest power plants in the Peach State release 36 million metric tons of emissions each year - equivalent to 7.7 million cars on the road annually.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Values#Property Taxes#Tax Assessment#Residential Property
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, June 24th

Justin Smith, age 26 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear (four counts);. Jeffery Chumbler, age 50 of Centre – Conditional Release Violation;. Amanda Clark, age 32 of Leesburg – HOLD for Another Agency. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WABE

Local educator forced out of job in Cherokee County

On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look” veteran journalist and ProPublica reporter Nicole Carr discusses her latest piece report that focuses on Cecelia Lewis, a Black educator who was forced out of a job in Cherokee County. According to the article, co-published for the PBS program “Frontline.” Lewis...
WDEF

New Food City supermarket opens in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — “It’s a great day for East Ridge.”. That was the message from Mayor Brian Williams who believes a new Food City will soon lead to even more new developments. Food City President and CEO Steve Smith says East Ridge was spared no...
EAST RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Calhoun Journal

June 21, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com

Atrium Health Floyd Holds Ribbon-Cutting For New Helipad

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the new helipad at Floyd Medical Center as Atrium Health Floyd celebrated another milestone in its expanding trauma program. The helipad provides quicker and more direct access for trauma patients requiring treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Care Center (ECC). The helipad sits on the North Second Avenue entrance to the ECC.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, June 22nd

Larry McCullough, age 58 of Leesburg – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Tina Hartline, age 43 of Gaylesville – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;:. Roger Brogdon, sge 36 of Piedmont – HOLD for Another Agency;
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbhfradio.org

An Acworth Woman Dies in a Two Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 61, Bartow County

An Acworth woman dies in a two-vehicle crash in White, Georgia. According to reports with the Georgia State Patrol, on June 21, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 61 at Mahan Road. Forty-eight-year-old, Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth died in the two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation determined that a white Freightliner truck hauling a car dolly was traveling north on Highway 61, attempting to turn left into a private drive at 4093 and 61. A blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on the highway one vehicle behind the Freightliner truck. Lofasso, the driver of the Motorcycle was following too closely to the vehicle in front of her and swerved left in an attempt to avoid striking the rear of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane of travel and struck the left front side of the Freightliner truck with the front of the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson was identified as Tonya Sue Lofasso of Acworth, who succumbed to her injuries.
ACWORTH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Pilgrim Ministries faces wrongful death lawsuit

Pilgrim Ministries is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after one of its former residents committed suicide last year. On June 19th, the Chattanooga Times-Free Press reported that the family Patrick Drew Lindsey, 28, claims that the faith-based drug addiction program directed the man to stop taking medication for schizophrenia while he was at their facility.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wutc.org

A Celebration For The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway

The path winds its way from the Tennessee Riverwalk in the heart of Chattanooga to Camp Jordan in East Ridge - open to walking, running, biking, even paddling by canoe. The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway - which covers about a dozen miles, cost 16 million dollars and took nearly three decades to complete - is now fully open to the public.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Georgia Woman Arrested Following Multiple Gas Drive-Off’s

A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy