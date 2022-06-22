ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson Co. school parents say early dismal elementary kids create logistic issues

By Tosin Fakile
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A plan to let Williamson County elementary school kids out early, 11 days out of the following school year, is unwelcome news for some parents. Early Release is new for the elementary level of The school district that has been doing late starts for middle and high...

TN education department awards $27 million in grants for five communities

The Tennessee education department has awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.
Nashville to close COVID-19 vaccination center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The last drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Nashville is closing. The testing center at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will offer its last tests and vaccines on June 30. After testing more than 100,000 people and vaccinating thousands more, the COVID-19 center is...
Conservation group receives boost in Williamson County land dispute

Activists working to prevent the development of mansions on a tract of green space along the Harpeth River in Williamson County have received a boost in their efforts. The Williamson County Heritage Foundation placed Vaughn Road on its annual Sites to Save list in May, identifying it as part of the Old Natchez Trace, a historic highway used by Native Americans since precolonial times and later traversed by white settlers in the 1800s. Vaughn Road cuts right through the proposed development.
UPDATE: Speed a Likely Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

UPDATE: (Rutherford County, Tenn.) – We have an update on the Tuesday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 24 East around 7:30 AM. The wreck happened at the Sam Ridley Parkway exit. A dashcam video from another motorist evidently caught the entire incident on camera, showing how speed and attempting to pass another vehicle, likely played a major role in the crash. Scroll down for video of accident.
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

It’s just nearing the first month of summer break, and we know it is a challenge to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free...
Local organization demands change in Nashville transportainment rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Transportation Licensing Commission came up with several new rules Thursday for how party buses can operate in the city. Commissioners limit the party buses’ hours and may restrict their routes down the line. WSMV 4 spoke with one downtown resident who is happy...
Admin Services Assistant Position Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following position:. This position in the Training Division reports directly to the Assistant Director and provides administrative support across the division. This position is responsible for assisting in the coordination of the internship program, State Academy, City/County Academy, Citizen’s Academy (Nashville/Knoxville), Special Agent Academy, retiree carry permits, graduations, and other related programs. Additional responsibilities include coordinating schedules for all training events and preparing budgets, training related reports, correspondence, contracts, spreadsheets, maintaining office supplies, and other similar documents. As such, applicants must demonstrate competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point.
Tennessee's largest orthopedic group expands

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance will open a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility on June 27, according to the Williamson Herald. "We recognize the importance of providing convenient access to quality orthopedic services in Nashville's surrounding communities, and with the addition of physical therapy services in this location, we can deliver another level of engagement for our providers and patients," said Rob Simmons, the group's CEO.
100,000+ expected for Nashville PRIDE; security gets into place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is shaping to be a historic Nashville PRIDE Festival this weekend, with a record 100,000 people expected to attend. Organizers say they are working with state agencies, MNPD, and a private company to ensure security is tight. “This is a family-friendly festival. We want you...
Baby Denied Heart Transplant by Vanderbilt: Parents

There’s a life or death situation happening at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The parents of a seven-month-old baby say their son has been denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vanderbilt did not respond to KWAM’s inquiries into the matter. Baby August was turned away because he has...
Williamson County’s best high school athletes gather for eighth annual WILLCO Awards

A celebration of excellence took place at the Factory in Franklin Tuesday night as the best Williamson County student-athletes from the 2021-2022 school year were highlighted. This was the eighth annual Williamson County awards program, honoring achievements in sports competitions for public high schools. The first category of the night...
Metro Councilmembers work to bring RNC to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Members of the Metro Nashville Council filed an ordinance to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024. Councilman Bob Mendes said on Twitter that he plans to include an ordinance to approve an agreement for the RNC to be in town in 2024. Mendes said the ordinance’s first reading would be on July 5th during the Council meeting.
