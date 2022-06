Tony Khan would like to see Forbidden Door return. On Sunday, June 26, AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will host the first-ever Forbidden Door event. However, the event has been altered by injuries and more, and because of that, Tony Khan says he's already begun looking at the possibility of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. Tony Khan also says that the first Forbidden Door event has already been such a great financial success and because of that, it's a good reason to plan for a sequel.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO