ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

Warren Recreation Summer Concert Series

Renna Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPICSOUL has been providing the best in private, corporate and concert entertainment since 2009. Unlike large agency bands that switch out musicians week after week, EPICSOUL has a core group of dedicated musicians who perform over 60 dates a year together. This dedicated group, featuring members of the Chops Horns, offers...

rennamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Westfield Community Concert Band Summer Concert Series

The Westfield Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Thomas Connors, continues its 110th season with its annual Summer Concert Series in Mindowaskin Park, East Broad Street, Westfield. The band will be performing four Thursday evening concerts on June 23 and 30, July 7 and 14. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Highlighting this season’s summer concerts will be a special Independence Day program taking place on June 30th featuring appearances by the Westfield Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Westfield Town Crier. The concert series will also include performances of popular classical selections, including Light Cavalry Overture, Die Fledermaus and Ballet Parisian. All of the band’s summer concerts will include popular Broadway selections, marches, classical works and many patriotic compositions.
Renna Media

Linden Public Library July Films

The Linden Public Library will continue its popular film program during the month of July. Films are shown on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:00 p.m. in the Columbia Bank Room. All films are shown free of charge. This month we celebrate the 75th birthday of Larry David with two films;...
LINDEN, NJ
towntopics.com

State Theatre New Jersey Announces Broadway Shows

BROADWAY IN NEW BRUNSWICK: The show “Legally Blonde” is among the hits coming to the State Theatre this coming fall/winter. The State Theatre New Jersey will host the shows Tootsie, My Fair Lady, Legally Blonde, and Jesus Christ Superstar during the 2022-23 season. Also included in the lineup are STOMP and R.E.S.P.E.C.T., a tribute to Aretha Franklin.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Warren, NJ
Warren, NJ
Government
newjerseyisntboring.com

Where to Find New Jersey Isn’t Boring this July

This Summer I will be doing in-person events! I have decided this July to attend four events hosted by Bell Works Fresh/Asbury Fresh for their fun, funky, farmers’ markets and vendor shows. (all events are free to attend). Here are the details:. Saturday, July 9, 10AM – 3PM.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Renna Media

5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam

On Sunday, July 10th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., music lovers, foodies and car enthusiasts will come together in Fanwood’s LaGrande Park for the 5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam, Presented by Dentalcare Associates. Gene Jannotti, CEO of Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It is...
FANWOOD, NJ
thecoaster.net

Another Reuben at Kelly’s

Ed Kelly, co-owner of Kelly’s Tavern in Neptune City, is hoping to support dog rescue organizations through his restaurant. At Kelly’s Tavern Neptune City the Reuben sandwich is a popular option on the menu. But Danny Reilly took home a Reuben in the form of a new dog...
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Alicia Keys
Renna Media

Clark Recreation holds Annual Family Night at Patriots Stadium

Clark Recreation held the Annual Family Night at Somerset Patriots Stadium on Friday, June 10th, after a two year hiatus due to the Pandemic. One hundred Clarkeites came out to cheer on the Patriots who played the Akron Ducks. The game was a complete sell out with 8,400 in attendance. The game concluded with a wonderful fireworks display.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Warren Township#Rock And Roll#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Chops Horns#Epicsoul Band#The Asbury Jukes
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Publication Names North Jersey Hot Dog a Standout

The latest list from food site Eater, which rarely mentions Jersey (understandable since they technically cover NYC), is 28 Snappy, Standout Hot Dogs Around NYC (Read Full List). It covers the gamut from the traditional beef franks to the current trending Korean corn dog. Unsurprisingly they chose one of the...
CLIFTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Livingston, NJ

Livingston is a township in Essex County, New Jersey. Named after William Livingston, the state’s first governor, the town is an idyllic retreat for those looking for lush greenery and a rural community vibe. It is also one of the best places to live in New Jersey, with distinguished...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Renna Media

Rotary Club Student Book Collection Supports Kids in Nigeria

School children in Westfield, NJ, USA collected books for the school children in Obike, Nigeria. This is the first year that Obike will have schools for children, and they need English language books to stock their new libraries. The Rotary Club of Westfield sponsors six student service clubs in our...
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy