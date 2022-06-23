Warren Recreation Summer Concert Series

The Westfield Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Thomas Connors, continues its 110th season with its annual Summer Concert Series in Mindowaskin Park, East Broad Street, Westfield. The band will be performing four Thursday evening concerts on June 23 and 30, July 7 and 14. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Highlighting this season’s summer concerts will be a special Independence Day program taking place on June 30th featuring appearances by the Westfield Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Westfield Town Crier. The concert series will also include performances of popular classical selections, including Light Cavalry Overture, Die Fledermaus and Ballet Parisian. All of the band’s summer concerts will include popular Broadway selections, marches, classical works and many patriotic compositions.

2 DAYS AGO