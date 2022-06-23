Warren Recreation Summer Concert Series

EPICSOUL has been providing the best in private, corporate and concert entertainment since 2009. Unlike large agency bands that switch out musicians week after week, EPICSOUL has a core group of dedicated musicians who perform over 60 dates a year together. This dedicated group, featuring members of the Chops Horns, offers...
The Westfield Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Thomas Connors, continues its 110th season with its annual Summer Concert Series in Mindowaskin Park, East Broad Street, Westfield. The band will be performing four Thursday evening concerts on June 23 and 30, July 7 and 14. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Highlighting this season’s summer concerts will be a special Independence Day program taking place on June 30th featuring appearances by the Westfield Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Westfield Town Crier. The concert series will also include performances of popular classical selections, including Light Cavalry Overture, Die Fledermaus and Ballet Parisian. All of the band’s summer concerts will include popular Broadway selections, marches, classical works and many patriotic compositions.
The Linden Public Library will continue its popular film program during the month of July. Films are shown on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:00 p.m. in the Columbia Bank Room. All films are shown free of charge. This month we celebrate the 75th birthday of Larry David with two films;...
BROADWAY IN NEW BRUNSWICK: The show “Legally Blonde” is among the hits coming to the State Theatre this coming fall/winter. The State Theatre New Jersey will host the shows Tootsie, My Fair Lady, Legally Blonde, and Jesus Christ Superstar during the 2022-23 season. Also included in the lineup are STOMP and R.E.S.P.E.C.T., a tribute to Aretha Franklin.
SOMERVILLE — Winner, winner, New Jersey dinner. Guy Fieri, host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," was recently in the heart of Somerset County to sample a fast-casual joint for an upcoming episode of the long-running Food Network staple. Somerville's Turf Surf and Earth posted pictures to its Facebook page...
This Summer I will be doing in-person events! I have decided this July to attend four events hosted by Bell Works Fresh/Asbury Fresh for their fun, funky, farmers’ markets and vendor shows. (all events are free to attend). Here are the details:. Saturday, July 9, 10AM – 3PM.
On Sunday, July 10th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., music lovers, foodies and car enthusiasts will come together in Fanwood’s LaGrande Park for the 5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam, Presented by Dentalcare Associates. Gene Jannotti, CEO of Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It is...
Ed Kelly, co-owner of Kelly’s Tavern in Neptune City, is hoping to support dog rescue organizations through his restaurant. At Kelly’s Tavern Neptune City the Reuben sandwich is a popular option on the menu. But Danny Reilly took home a Reuben in the form of a new dog...
BORDENTOWN – Lights were shining bright in downtown Bordentown as many people gathered along Farnsworth Avenue to see the 157 cars participating in the Street of Dreams Car Show. The annual event, which is run by the Foundation for Bordentown Traditions, has been a staple in the Bordentown community...
Clark Recreation held the Annual Family Night at Somerset Patriots Stadium on Friday, June 10th, after a two year hiatus due to the Pandemic. One hundred Clarkeites came out to cheer on the Patriots who played the Akron Ducks. The game was a complete sell out with 8,400 in attendance. The game concluded with a wonderful fireworks display.
We are always looking for fantastic fun for the whole family, especially during summer when we are outdoors and many have vacation time to enjoy with their loved ones. So we found this hidden gem you may not have known about. It's officially summer and soon kids will be out...
Popular book retailer Barnes & Noble is moving and updating one of its long-standing New Jersey stores. Barnes & Noble of Holmdel, which has been at 2134 Route 35 for 21 years, recently announced plans to relocate to a smaller nearby location in the Commons at Holmdel, at 2130 Route 35.
Sometimes you find the most amazing discoveries in the most unlikely places, and if you love great BBQ then we have a find for you. If you're traveling north on Route 33 through beautiful Millstone you'll eventually creep across the border to southern Middlesex County into Monroe Township. If you...
The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
The latest list from food site Eater, which rarely mentions Jersey (understandable since they technically cover NYC), is 28 Snappy, Standout Hot Dogs Around NYC (Read Full List). It covers the gamut from the traditional beef franks to the current trending Korean corn dog. Unsurprisingly they chose one of the...
The Westminster Kennel Club dog show recognizes best of breed, but it also bestows an honor just for humans. A few hours before Trumpet, a bloodhound from Illinois, won best in show at the 2022 event, a teen dog handler from Monmouth County received the prestigious award. Erin Bernecker, 18,...
I enjoy Greek food, if you have never had Greek cuisine you are missing out on a treat. I enjoy moussaka, gyros, souvlaki, baklava, bougasta, etc. So finding good Greek restaurants is all part of enjoying a greek dinner. We have some great Greek restaurants here at the Jersey Shore...
Livingston is a township in Essex County, New Jersey. Named after William Livingston, the state’s first governor, the town is an idyllic retreat for those looking for lush greenery and a rural community vibe. It is also one of the best places to live in New Jersey, with distinguished...
School children in Westfield, NJ, USA collected books for the school children in Obike, Nigeria. This is the first year that Obike will have schools for children, and they need English language books to stock their new libraries. The Rotary Club of Westfield sponsors six student service clubs in our...
Some may think that a hamburger is a hamburger. Those people would be wrong. A lot goes into making a truly remarkable burger, and these local spots have nailed it. Anyone can grill a patty and put it on a bun. These eateries go above and beyond with toppings, the burger roll, presentation, and even names.
Comments / 0