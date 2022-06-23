Lincoln School Student Courtney Kilmer to Attend USA All American Games

Cassie Conforti to Play USA Softball All American Games. Cassie Conforti, a 7th grade student at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School has been selected for a second year in a row to represent Northeast Region 1 for the USA Softball All American Games this coming August at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In keeping with a well-established tradition, Principal Richard J. Baccarella proudly announced the Bayonne High School Class of 2022 Circle of Ten. Listed here in order of ranking are 2022’s graduating students with the top ten grade point averages. 1. Cathryn Kuczynski. I am this year’s valedictorian. I will...
The Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad held the annual graduation ceremony for its Juniors Program at its headquarters on June 5, 2022. Nine members of the program, all Summit residents, were honored for having fulfilled their commitment to the program as they graduate from their respective high schools. In addition, five members of the graduating class received scholarships as they embark on the next phase of their education.
It is with great pleasure that Westfield Girl Scouts honors its Ambassador Class of 2022. Only just a few short years ago, these smiles belonged to blue-smocked Daisies embarking on their first scouting adventures. They now belong to brilliant and capable young women who “make the world a better place” with all that they do.
Clark Recreation held the Annual Family Night at Somerset Patriots Stadium on Friday, June 10th, after a two year hiatus due to the Pandemic. One hundred Clarkeites came out to cheer on the Patriots who played the Akron Ducks. The game was a complete sell out with 8,400 in attendance. The game concluded with a wonderful fireworks display.
Michael Naya, Jr. Official Historian of USS Yorktown. Michael T. Naya, Jr. recently was notified as being designated the official historian of the USS Yorktown (CV-5) Veterans Association. The aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1937 and gained fame during WWII in the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway, where enemy torpedoes later led to its sinking in 1942 on its way to port for repairs. Mr. Naya, Jr. was introduced to Michael Leggins, association president, and has interviewed numbers of Yorktown survivors as part of his quest to interview as many other surviving WWII veterans as possible.
School children in Westfield, NJ, USA collected books for the school children in Obike, Nigeria. This is the first year that Obike will have schools for children, and they need English language books to stock their new libraries. The Rotary Club of Westfield sponsors six student service clubs in our...
On Sunday, July 10th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., music lovers, foodies and car enthusiasts will come together in Fanwood’s LaGrande Park for the 5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam, Presented by Dentalcare Associates. Gene Jannotti, CEO of Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It is...
The Florham Park Senior Citizens Club held a Memorial Day Remembrance event on May 25, 2022, at the Florham Park Community Center. A panel of retired Army and Navy veterans, including Jerry Kelly, Bob Newhouse, and Dan Von Brook of Florham Park, and Joe Noonan of Madison, shared their experiences from serving in the armed forces. These veterans served from World War II to the Vietnam War. They spoke about how this experience changed their lives and helped them with their professional careers once they left the service. All had lasting impressions which gave valuable insights into the sacrifices they made.
It hasn’t happened at the Cranford VFW in 56 years. A local resident and former Commander of Cranford’s VFW Post #335 has been elected to the highest position in the New Jersey Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Cranford’s own Jay Boxwell is the new State Commander for New Jersey, a position for which he has been striving for years.
This year the Watchung Rescue Squad celebrates the graduation of 4 members. While balancing education and service to the community is no easy task, these individuals have fulfilled both with stellar results. Serving as a full member and President of the Squad, Genevieve Nitzsche graduated from Sacred Heart University with...
It was an exciting year in Middlesex County baseball in 2022. There was the thrilling run by Woodbridge to the North 2, Group 4 final, North Brunswick winning the GMC Tournament title, East Brunswick’s upset of defending Group 4 champion Middletown South in the Central Jersey Group 4 tournament plus big seasons from St. Joseph (Met.), Middlesex, Old Bridge, South River and South Amboy among others.
Every town and county has its own logo. You know, a “town seal” that is supposed to be symbolic of either a town’s history or what they stand for. It’s not just for Pawnee, the fictional town on TV’s Parks and Recreation. New Jersey towns, too, have their own logos which probably took a lot of thought to create way back when.
The Westfield Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Thomas Connors, continues its 110th season with its annual Summer Concert Series in Mindowaskin Park, East Broad Street, Westfield. The band will be performing four Thursday evening concerts on June 23 and 30, July 7 and 14. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Highlighting this season’s summer concerts will be a special Independence Day program taking place on June 30th featuring appearances by the Westfield Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Westfield Town Crier. The concert series will also include performances of popular classical selections, including Light Cavalry Overture, Die Fledermaus and Ballet Parisian. All of the band’s summer concerts will include popular Broadway selections, marches, classical works and many patriotic compositions.
More than a dozen students at a Bergen County high school who carried out a prank in the building two nights before they were set to graduate may be banned from walking across the stage during Wednesday’s graduation ceremony. The incident remains under review and a final decision on...
This Summer I will be doing in-person events! I have decided this July to attend four events hosted by Bell Works Fresh/Asbury Fresh for their fun, funky, farmers’ markets and vendor shows. (all events are free to attend). Here are the details:. Saturday, July 9, 10AM – 3PM.
I have to start by saying that I’m sickened that we have to have such a product as “bulletproof backpacks” for our children. However, in the same breath, I’m so very grateful that they exist. There is a security company doing incredible work and you should know about them.
The Florham Park Rotary annually awards scholarships to high school seniors living in Florham Park who have demonstrated community involvement. That’s something significant in a community that prides itself as a “Community of Volunteers”. Sydney Stavraka and Samantha Howden are this year’s scholarship award winners. Stavraka and...
Livingston is a township in Essex County, New Jersey. Named after William Livingston, the state’s first governor, the town is an idyllic retreat for those looking for lush greenery and a rural community vibe. It is also one of the best places to live in New Jersey, with distinguished...
Comments / 0