Multnomah County, OR

Avoiding tragedy: Multnomah County gets ahead of the heat

By Adrian Thomas
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County had some of the most heat-related deaths across Oregon during last June’s deadly heat wave. Officials reported 72 deaths, all the victims 48 years old or older. This year, officials say there will be 18 cooling centers across the county where people...

kptv.com

Large protests grow in downtown Portland following Roe v. Wade overturning

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Large protests took place in downtown Portland following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday morning. A protest that began around 5 p.m. at Salmon Street Springs at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park later moved to Lownsdale Square Park, merging with an already formed protest.
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

New program will install 15,000 AC units across Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since Portland’s record-breaking heat wave that killed 96 people state-wide. The heat wave prompted a new program called the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat in the future. PCEF...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Keep it legal, keep it safe’: Oregonians urged to use fireworks responsibly

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Office of State Fire Marshal is asking Oregonians to keep fireworks use legal and safe this year ahead of the 4th of July holiday. The 2022 firework retail sales season in Oregon begins June 23 and runs through July 6. To reduce the risk of starting a wildfire, some local governments in the state have put in place regulations, or bans, on the sale or use of fireworks.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Incoming heat wave raises fire concerns in the gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - With the recent rain Portland has been getting, you wouldn’t stop to think about fire danger. With high temperatures heading our way along with some wind, it’s the perfect condition for serious fire danger. The Gorge can see gusts of up to...
CORBETT, OR
kptv.com

TriMet reduces service levels as it faces historic operator shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Trimet announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily reducing service levels as it faces the largest operator shortage in the agency’s history. It will be adjusting services on 10 bus lines this fall, but it will mostly affect the lines that currently see low ridership.
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA

Community Policy