Phoenix Fire Department launches new drone program

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A Tolleson police officer is recovering after being injured during a high-risk traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:15 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a Circle K near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. When officers tried to process the vehicle, the driver got back into the car and attempted to flee the scene.
PHOENIX — K2 Vision RLE - For those over 50 Refractive Lens Exchange can eliminate the need for glasses, contacts, AND READERS. Schedule a free virtual consultation at K2VisionRLE.com. King LASIK - Stop hassling with glasses and dirty contacts. Get perfect, clear, natural vision from King LASIK. Schedule a...
WASHINGTON — More than two years after rideshare companies suspended carpooling services at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber is re-introducing shared ride options in certain markets. Now dubbed "UberX Share," the service is a revamped version of the previous "UberPool" feature, according to Andrew Macdonald, Uber's Senior...
GILBERT, Ariz. — The Higley Unified Schools Governing Board announced plans to launch an independent investigation surrounding the arrest of former teacher Aaron Dutton, 35. Gilbert police arrested Dunton on June 17 for allegations involving an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student at Higley High School. Dunton resigned from...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We all know the coronavirus put a strain on education from students to teachers. But the Scottsdale Unified School District found a way to make sure their students stayed on track. “Our teachers were so busy meeting all the student's needs, and there's also some staffing...
Comments / 0