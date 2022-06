The Florida Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements to the I-95 and U.S. 1 interchange in Ormond Beach. A Project Development and Environment study is underway to evaluate safety improvements to the interchange, which was designed and constructed in the early 1960s and some of its original elements, such as the median openings and vertical clearance of the I-95 bridges over U.S. 1, no longer meet current standards. And as FDOT predicts traffic will increase by over 40% by 2050 on I-95 and more than double on U.S. 1 with the build-out of nearby Plantation Oaks and Ormond Crossings — which could build about 2,950 residential units — improvements are needed.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO