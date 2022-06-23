Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Bryan Danielson announced on Dynamite tonight that he was not medically cleared for Forbidden Door this Sunday or Blood and Guts next week. Danielson opened tonight’s Dynamite by saying he would have liked to take on Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, then follow it up by participating in next week’s Blood and Guts match. He said, however, that due to the actions of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager at Double or Nothing, that he was not medically cleared for either event. He said he can’t wait to back come back, and he did have a replacement for Sabre at Forbidden Door. He said that while he wouldn’t tell the audience who it was, he wasn’t going to tell Sabre either.

