Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results...

Yardbarker

Dewey Foley, son of Mick Foley, no longer with WWE

Dewey Foley, the son of pro wrestling legend Mick Foley, is no longer with WWE. PWInsider reported on Wednesday that Dewey recently departed WWE, with one source saying that the departure happened in late April. Dewey was part of the NXT creative team and was formerly the lead writer of 205 Live.
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Genesis 2010, which included the following:. * TNA World Heavyweight Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kurt Angle. * TNA World Tag Team Championship: The...
Charlotte Flair Advertised for Upcoming WWE Live Event

– The official website for the PNC Arena is advertising former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for an upcoming WWE live event in August at the venue (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Currently the website lists a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, “plus Charlotte Flair.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight: Andrade Vs. Fenix, Wheeler Vs. Cobb, HOOK

Tonight’s episode of AEW “Rampage” is the last stop before Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Tonight’s card includes the first-ever one-on-one match between Andrade El Idolo and Rey Fenix. Andrade disappeared from AEW programming after losing a coffin match to Darby Allin on an episode of...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 06.23.22

-Up early to get this done before I head out to Disney Hollywood Studios. Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is calling my name. Let’s get to it!. WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke © vs. Doudrop (w/ Nikki A.S.H.) -As custom, The 24/7 Rules are suspended for the duration...
Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping

United Wrestling Network taped several episodes of their show on Tuesday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping, which was for four episodes, below (per PWInsider):. * EJ Sparks def. Dom Kubrick. * Jack Banning (with The Institution) def. Koto Hiro. *...
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Raw Women’s Championship...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MLW Announces Toy Deal With Boss Fight Games

Major League Wrestling has announced a new toy deal with Boss Fight Games, with a line of MLW toys coming soon. The deal was revealed during last night’s Battle Riot IV taping in New York. Here’s the press release:. Boss Fight Studio announces MLW action figure line. Licensing...
Yardbarker

Drew McIntyre segment added to WWE SmackDown

A new segment has been announced for tonight's edition of SmackDown. Ahead of Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre will appear on SmackDown tonight and "explain the path he will take to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship." McIntyre will be one of the participants in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Saturday, July 2 pay-per-view.
PWMania

SPOILERS: MLW Battle Riot IV Taping Results from 6/23/2022

The MLW Battle Riot IV event was taped on Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. These matches will air in the coming weeks as MLW Fusion episodes, as well as the special Battle Riot IV episode. Below are full spoilers...
Yardbarker

Bryan Danielson not medically cleared for AEW Forbidden Door, Blood & Guts

Bryan Danielson announced on Dynamite tonight that he was not medically cleared for Forbidden Door this Sunday or Blood and Guts next week. Danielson opened tonight’s Dynamite by saying he would have liked to take on Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, then follow it up by participating in next week’s Blood and Guts match. He said, however, that due to the actions of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager at Double or Nothing, that he was not medically cleared for either event. He said he can’t wait to back come back, and he did have a replacement for Sabre at Forbidden Door. He said that while he wouldn’t tell the audience who it was, he wasn’t going to tell Sabre either.
411mania.com

The Briscoes No Longer Cleared To Wrestle At Impact Wrestling Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling has announced that Jay and Mark Briscoe are no longer cleared to wrestle at Against All Odds on July 1. The Briscoes were set to team with the Good Brothers and James Storm against Honor No More. Storm and the Good Brothers will still be in the match with replacement partners to be named later.
411mania.com

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Segment Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown, Bayley Teases Money in the Bank Win, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Celebrate Anniversary

– WWE has announced that we will hear from Drew McIntyre on tonight’s episode of Smackdown after he qualified for Money in the Bank last week. After a double disqualification in a brutal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will compete for the coveted Money in the Bank contract.
