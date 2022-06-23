ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, VA

Ankle injury brings hiker's AT journey to an early end

By Joaquin Mancera
heraldcourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGDON, Va. – After completing 1,035 miles of the Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Maryland and raising $3,357 for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Brian "Fes" Stanley has made the difficult decision to end his journey due to an injury to his right ankle. "It was a really hard...

heraldcourier.com

Injury turns Appalachian cowboy into a writer

A Tazewell County, Virginia, farmer---who may be one of the last few Appalachian cowboys--- is preserving cowboy culture through his writing, lifestyle, and actions. John Rhudy, a long-time farmer, herds beef cattle on horseback on his Burke’s Garden farm, proud to be carrying on an Appalachian lifestyle that started with his family as far back as the 1800s.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Shelled: Pulaski River Turtles double up State Liners, Bristol maintains worst record in Appalachian League

BRISTOL, Va. – Things are going so badly for the Bristol State Liners that playing at home has been anything but sweet for the Appalachian League club. Pulaski’s Konner Kinkade went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and lacked only a single in his bid to hit for the cycle as the River Turtles rolled to a 14-7 victory over Bristol on Thursday night.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

State Liners fall to River Turtles, 5-4

BRISTOL Va. – It’s been a frustrating season for the Bristol State Liners and first baseman Daniel Hicks has certainly felt the pain. The former Tennessee High standout has produced at the plate, but has battled bad luck and injuries for a squad that dropped a 5-4 Appalachian League decision to the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night at DeVault Stadium.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bikefest to help King Museum celebrate classic motorcycles

ABINGDON, Va. – The latest William King Museum exhibit, The Open Road: The Art of the Motorcycle, looks to provide the feeling of hitting the open road, riding across the American landscape on a classic motorcycle while exploring the evolution of bike design and biker subcultures, as well as the history of motorcycles in Southwest Virginia and beyond.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Skaters hope to land trick of getting new skate park

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After reading about the Bristol, Tennessee City Council's plan to build a new skate park, lifelong skater and Bristol resident George Linke knew that he wanted to bring the voice of the skater community to the table and get them involved in the process. That led him to create the Skate Bristol page on Facebook.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: A blast in Bristol: Thunder Valley continues to be the mecca for drag racing in America

The grandstands were jammed for the Saturday afternoon qualifying sessions and Sunday’s eliminations attracted nearly 900,000 viewers on the Fox Network. On the track, the winners included two young guns in Justin Ashley (Top Fuel) and Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) along with two veterans in Ron Capps (Funny Car) and 63-year-old Pro Stock Motorcycle wizard Jerry Savoie.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

The Arts Depot in Abingdon pulls the cover off new summer exhibits

» Where: The Arts Depot, 314 Depot Square, Abingdon, Virginia,. » Telephone: (276) 628-9091. » When: The Arts Depot is open to the public with free admission Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Abingdon’s Arts Depot is awash in colorful exhibits as the summer...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Those who knew him react to Bruton Smith's death

BRISTOL, Tenn. ‑ Bruton Smith, a visionary who helped shape Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway into world-class showcases, died Wednesday from natural causes. He was 95. A native of rural Oakboro, North Carolina, Smith grew up as the youngest of nine children on a farm. He made the...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee’s Booker leads Axmen past State Liners, 12-1

University of Tennessee baseball player Kyle Booker doubled, singled and scored twice to lead the Kingsport Axmen to a 12-1 Appalachian League rout of the Bristol State Liners on Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium. Payton Allen (Kansas) had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in two...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

A look at 13 intriguing prep football games in far SW Virginia for 2022

The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Wednesday and like a menu at a fine dining establishment, folks throughout the Commonwealth craving some pigskin have scanned it thoroughly. There are the yearly favorites and some special matchups, but of course there are games each Friday for...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Battle, Bearcats on VHSL Class 2 first team

Several area baseball players have been selected to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball team. The John Battle freshman duo of Evan Hankins and Porter Gobble were selected to the first team, in addition to Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee of Gate City. Isaac Berry (Virginia High), Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) and Drew Simmons (Richlands) were also first-team selections.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

U.S. Coast Guard searching for 2 missing Virginia Beach boaters sailing from Portugal

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two Virginia Beach natives who failed to return to Hampton from a sailing trip to Portugal Monday. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, were reported missing by Jones’ daughter on June 20. Jones’ daughter contacted the Coast Guard Fifth District command center three days prior on June 17, reporting that she hadn’t received any communication from her mother since the pair departed on June 13.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Wise County chosen for residential solar program

Solar power is coming to homes in Wise County, Virginia through a special new program. The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) announced Wednesday it is seeking proposals from companies willing to finance and install solar at low- to moderate-income homes in Wise County. According to a Virginia Energy press...
WISE COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Local parent leads charge to keep Innovation Academy open

A local parent is leading an 11th-hour effort to try and prevent a school closure in Sullivan County. This spring, Heather Imburgia’s son Declan finished sixth grade at the Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee, a sixth- to eighth-grade science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) school in Blountville. This August,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Protesters want Murphy to deny future fossil fuel projects

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters marched on New Jersey's Capitol on Thursday, urging Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future project that involves the burning of fossil fuels. Environmentalists and advocates of environmental justice listed a litany of proposed projects around the state that they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

