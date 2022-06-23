Inside two New Hampshire barns, a thriving brewery and high-end furniture

If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle, a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.

WESTWOOD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO