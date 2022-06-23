Inside two New Hampshire barns, a thriving brewery and high-end furniture

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shayna Seymour ventures to Stonington, Connecticut, voted one of the prettiest coastal towns in New England – taking in the salt air on a harbor cruise and hitting a local winery. Ted Reinstein takes a drive to East Greenwich, Rhode Island, where his adventures take him from the town’s historic Main Street to a sailing adventure on Greenwich Bay. And Anthony Everett heads north, visiting South Hero, Vermont, where he checks out a dairy farm that has added wine to its repertoire and bikes to an eatery popular with local foodies.
Comments / 0