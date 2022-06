Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round at Wimbledon in what was a far from straightforward draw for the US Open champion, while Andy Murray will take on James Duckworth in his opening match after avoiding a seeded opponent. Remarkably, all 17 British players in the main draw avoided a seeded player, even if Raducanu was handed one of the tougher opening assignments on what is the 19-year-old’s first appearance back at Wimbledon since last September’s US Open triumph. Raducanu, who was seeded 10th for the draw, will face Belgian Van Uytvanck, who is an established...

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO