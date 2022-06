One of the best and one of the worst teams in the NL West are set to do battle today when the San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite technically being division rivals, there are not many similarities between these two teams. The Diamondbacks already lost the first game of this series but also went 6-9 in their previous 15 games. The Padres, meanwhile, got swept by the Rockies over the weekend in a surprising outcome. But, they remain in first place in the NL West after an explosive start to June. After winning Game 1 of the series, The Padres moved to 4-1 SU against the D-Backs and have a good shot to improve on that record today.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO