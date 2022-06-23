ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MS

Work wrapping up on U.S. Hwy 84 intersection in Wayne County

By Eddie Robertson
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An intersection improvement project located on U.S. Highway 84 near Waynesboro is expected to wrap up in a few weeks. Work crews have been busy putting down new asphalt and new signal lights have been installed at the intersection. Turn lanes have been added for access...

