ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Alabama pastor claims ‘God Detests Pride’ sign not intentional

By Lee Hedgepeth
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lindsey Dukeminier and her fiancé were driving through Montgomery, Alabama, to visit family Thursday when they saw the sign. They say their hearts sank into their stomachs. The Wares Ferry Road Baptist Church sign, a cross at its top and to its side,...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Here’s Alabama’s report on the number of abortions performed in 2020

The Alabama Department of Public Health has compiled a report on abortions performed in Alabama, and on Alabama residents, in 2020. The report itself uses the phrase “induced terminations of pregnancy” rather than the word abortion. The data is broken down into two groups: procedures performed on Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
wbrc.com

AP: Alabama’s 3 abortion clinics stopped providing abortions

MONTGOMERY (AP) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled ending constitutional protections for abortion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. According to Associated Press, Alabama’s three abortion clinics on Friday stopped providing abortions because of concerns of prosecution under the 1951 law, clinic owners...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#North Alabama#Homosexuality#Racism
fox44news.com

Texas leaders react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and giving states authority to limit or ban the procedure. In Texas, a “trigger law” will take effect 30 days after a judgement is issued. It will make most...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy