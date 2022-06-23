K9 Holi retires from Jasper County Sheriff’s Dept after serving 8 years

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office congratulate retiring K9 ‘Holi’. Holi (pron: ‘holly,’ as in Christmas ) is a Belgian Malinois, she has served the last 8 years in Jasper County as well as assisting local, state and federal agencies. Holi is retiring due to her age. She will remain with her trainer and partner, Deputy George Datum and family, during her retirement.

Holi started her career in 2015. Her stats include:

665 active deployments

183 arrests

241.52 pounds of illegal narcotics located

In addition, Holi has also located several suspects, lost persons, apprehended criminals and conducted numerous public demonstrations.

A retirement ceremony will be held at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, 231 S. Main, on July 6, at 10:30 AM.

INTRODUCING K9 VALOR

K9 ‘Valor’ is to replace retired K9 Holi. Valor is a 15 month old German Shepherd from Poland. Valor was purchased through Patriot K9 training and went through a 6 weeks handlers course with his partner Deputy George Datum. Valor recently certified through North America Police Working Dog Association in Narcotics/Patrol.

