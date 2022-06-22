ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Update on officer injured in high-speed pursuit

WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Hattiesburg opens three cooling centers for people to get out of the hot weather. The 30th Kids AT (Annual Training) is for...

www.wdam.com

WDAM-TV

2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two wrecks involving 18-wheelers were reported in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers traveling eastbound were asked to use caution on U.S. 98, near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, while emergency crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Drunk driver leads Marion County officers on pursuit through Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A drunk driver failed to stop for a routine traffic stop before leading officers on a chase through Columbia, MS. On June 23, Captain Pete Williams with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Old Morgantown Road and State Route 586.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Juveniles who stole guns from house arrested, deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two juveniles were arrested by Harrison County deputies after stealing multiple guns from a house in Saucier Wednesday, June 22. Police arrived at the house and were able to view the victim’s security camera footage, which showed two black males breaking into the home and stealing multiple rifles and handguns.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Runaway teenager from Fla. found safe in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who reportedly ran away in Hattiesburg has been located. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Ka’Niyah Nevaeh-Sky Williams, 13, has been located and is safe. HPD reported that Williams, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla., ran away this past Saturday, June...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP: Chase in Wayne Co. began after driver fled from traffic stop on U.S. 84

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released new findings into its investigation into Tuesday’s high-speed chase in Wayne County. According to reports, the chase happened on Mississippi Highway 184, and it involved the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, MHP and the Waynesboro Police Department. According...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Shots fired at Hattiesburg apartment; investigation ongoing

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a weapon discharged at the Chelsea Apartments around noon on Wednesday, June 22. Sheriff Rigel said an apartment resident was reportedly approached by an individual who allegedly discharged a...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man charged with “forcible” rape

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man, who is a former Southwest Mississippi Community College soccer player, was charged in connection to a “forcible” rape. The Laurel Leader Call reported Raquaivious Clark, 23, was charged with rape by the Laurel Police Department. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said few details would be released about the […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case. Police said the man used a stolen credit card to purchase various items from Wal-Mart on Highway 49 on May 17. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
#Oak Grove#Swimming#Hot Weather#Natl#The National Speech And#Debate Association#Congress#Pine Belt#Hattiesburg Clinic
navarrenewspaper.com

Mississippi man faces several charges after traffic stop

A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy following a traffic stop then threw crushed methamphetamine into his chest and face. The deputy was pulling over 35-year old Todd Adams of Hattiesburg on Racetrack Road for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. yesterday. Adams did not have a driver’s license and the smell of marijuana was emanating from inside the vehicle.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Increased military presence will be at Camp Shelby this summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The areas surrounding Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center and Camp McCain Training Center will see an increase in military presence, traffic, and activity throughout the summer months. Camp Shelby will host active, guard, and reserve training units from all branches of service and many civil and federal law enforcement agencies. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Allen Martin Resigns from Magee PD

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Allen Martin, former interim Police Chief for the City of Magee, submitted his letter of resignation at the Tuesday night, June 22, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting effective June 22, 2022.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Star-Spangled Celebration details announced for 2022

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Star-Spangled Celebration, Hattiesburg and Petal’s premiere Independence Day event, has been announced for July 1, 2022. This year’s event is the 4th rendition of the Star-Spangled Celebration, which started back in 2018. “It’s one of my favorite events because the entire city...
HATTIESBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Work wrapping up on U.S. Hwy 84 intersection in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An intersection improvement project located on U.S. Highway 84 near Waynesboro is expected to wrap up in a few weeks. Work crews have been busy putting down new asphalt and new signal lights have been installed at the intersection. Turn lanes have been added for access to Reservoir Road and Magnolia Hill Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman that had been reported missing Sunday morning has been found and is safe, HPD reported Sunday evening. Tania K. Osorio, 28, was scheduled to meet family from North Carolina in Hattiesburg on Sunday, and then continue on to Louisiana, HPD said. According to family...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event

This year’s event is the 4th rendition of the Star-Spangled Celebration, which started back in 2018. High school students from across the state had an opportunity to make their mark at the University of Southern Mississippi. Families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation. Updated: Jun. 23,...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Ezell campaigns in Hattiesburg ahead of runoff

Incumbent 4th District Congressman Steve Palazzo joins us to talk about his June 28th runoff with Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Mississippi lawmakers weigh in on possibility of suspending state gas tax. Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT. |. Some of Mississippi’s surrounding states, like Georgia, suspended gas...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

Regular gas prices dipped below $5 per gallon nationally over the last week, hovering at $4.94 on June 23, according to AAA. The automotive group released their Fourth of July road trip predictions this week, which showed 42 million people plan to travel by car for the holiday weekend—a new record despite high gas prices. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

