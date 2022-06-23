ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Improved intersection set to open in a few weeks

WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

The City of Hattiesburg opens three cooling centers for people to get out of the hot weather. The 30th Kids AT (Annual Training) is for children 9-12 and it features arts and crafts, swimming and other normal summer camp activities.

www.wdam.com

kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June. Normally downtown stays open till around six o’clock at the latest, but this month the town extended its hours for families to gather together. Each Friday...
ELLISVILLE, MS
