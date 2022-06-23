Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Twin Cedars Softball – June 22, 2022

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad gained another significant win on Thursday, downing Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12-5. The Sabers as in most of their games got off to a quick start scoring one in the 1st and putting up seven in the 2nd to lead 8-0. The Rockets came back to make it 9-5 in the 5th, but three insurance runs in the bottom of the 5th gave the Sabers the cushion they needed. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win allowing just one baserunner through four innings. She also drove in three runs including a homer. Grace Bailey drove in three and Brooke Roby had two RBI. The Sabers baseball squad fell to Chariton 11-1. Twin Cedars held a 1-0 after three innings, but errors doomed the Sabers and the game got away from them. Twin Cedars will travel to Mormon Trail on Friday.

CHARITON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO