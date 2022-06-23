ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Dine in the 419: Falafel King & Glaz ‘Em

By Tony Geftos
13abc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Summertime in the 419 means it’s food truck time!. “Honestly, the thing about the food truck business is there’s not one set in stone location,” says John Al-Hachem with Falafel King. His...

www.13abc.com

Related
toledoparent.com

Trip’n Biscuits food truck offers Southern comfort food on the go

Tripnbiscuits.com | instagram.com/tripnbiscuits/ | facebook.com/tripnbiscuits. No, but they offer custom event catering packages. No. They offer water, Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, and both sweet and unsweet teas. Kids’ menu? No, but they are willing to customize if you ask. ‘Tis the season for outdoor dining, and Toledo boasts an...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Over 25 Toledo Area Food Trucks You Need to Try Now!

The weather is warming and so are the engines of your favorite local food trucks. Chase down new eats around Toledo this season with our guide to twenty plus mobile eateries you just have to try now…. World Cuisine on Wheels. With dishes like egusi soup, potato bhajia, jerk wings...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: In grand style at The Grand Kerr House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a magnificent home on a hill that’s been part of the Wood County landscape for more than a century. And you can spend the night there. The Grand Kerr House is a bed and breakfast. The property has been part of Grand Rapids...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flack. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Music in the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders say, all you have to do is “just show up and have a good time.”. Metroparks Toledo is offering a unique way to enjoy the great outdoors. From the Crosby Festival this weekend, Jazz in the Garden, Noon Tunes, and now the Folk Series.
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

THS Thrift Store and Donation Center grand opening is June 25

The Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store and Donation Center, 2306 South Reynolds Road, Toledo, will host a grand opening on Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Smashdawgz and Fundae Sundaes will provide food, and there will be live music, raffle prizes and an opportunity to meet adoptable dogs.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hope for the Hungry drive continues throughout the month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a steady flow of generous donations in Sylvania on Thursday as the 2022 Hope for the Hungry food drive helped restock the shelves at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. “We brought all the food here that we collected yesterday. And we really did...
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for Sat.

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the Thunder Over the River fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters Association, is asking...
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Girl Named Tom cancels Ohio performances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom has announced its recent tour dates in the Buckeye state have been canceled due to COVID-19. A post on the family singing group’s Instagram account reads, “Covid hitting us hard. Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have […]
OHIO STATE
toledo.com

The Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store’s Grand Opening is this Saturday

The Toledo Humane Society’s Thrift Store will be celebrating its Grand Opening this Saturday, June 25th from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM!. The Toledo Humane Society’s newly expanded Thrift Store will be hosting their Grand Opening on Saturday, June 25th from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM with shopping hours until 7 PM. The day will be filled with yummy food trucks, Smashdawgz and Fundae Sundaes, live music, adoptable dogs, and raffle prizes to win! In addition, the first 50 shoppers will receive an exclusive THS Thrift Store reusable shopping bag. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to find your next hidden treasure while supporting animals in need right here in your community! All proceeds from the THS Thrift Store go directly to the Toledo Humane Society to benefit our animals in need.
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Toledo Humane Society’s PET OF THE WEEK

Thackery is a large, male, 1 1/2-year-old, mixed breed. This sweet young pup is an exuberant, happy and incredibly smart guy that loves attention and playtime. He spent some time in foster care, where he worked on crate training and does very well. Thackery enjoys the company of other dogs, and has a very energetic play style. He would like to meet any resident dogs to make sure his play style and energy matches theirs.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bald eagle thrives in retirement at Toledo Zoo after healing from injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bald eagle with a wrist injury and damaged wing couldn't be grounded for long after it was found near a golf course in Point Place back in February. Mara, who is at least 27 years old according to the Toledo Zoo, is enjoying the rest of its years at the zoo's bald eagle exhibit after being admitted to and healing at Nature's Nursery.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Built in 1855, Bluffton barn finds new home

BLUFFTON — Moving a barn is a huge endeavor. The Swiss Homestead, also known as the Schumacher House, offers a glimpse into the lives of Swiss immigrants in portions of Allen and Putnam counties known as the Settlement. Now the Swiss Community Historical Society of the Bluffton and Pandora...
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

A mayfly swarm over Lake Erie in June 2022. The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died after an off-campus fraternity hazing event is suing the university.
13abc.com

Local man selling his invention all over the world

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Entrepreneurs were the building blocks of this city, and that spirit is still thriving today. A Sylvania man’s time overseas sparked the idea for his invention and he’s about to pitch it to the largest retailer in the world. Brian Wholehan is a financial...
TOLEDO, OH

