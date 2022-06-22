ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Detroit Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Portland Trail Blazers for 2025 first-round pick

By Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, a league source confirmed to the Free Press.

The Pistons are sending Grant into a $21 million trade exception, which leaves Detroit with approximately $43 million of cap space this summer.

ESPN was the first to report this development.

The 2025 first-rounder is top-four protected. The Pistons and Blazers are also swapping this year's second-round picks, with Detroit getting No. 36 overall and Portland getting No. 46. Additionally, the Blazers are sending the Pistons their own 2025 second-round pick, and the more favorable of their own second-round pick and the New Orleans Pelicans' second-round pick in 2026.

General manager Troy Weaver made it clear that the Pistons wouldn't settle in any potential Grant deals. Clearing additional salary cap was a priority, per sources, and Detroit accomplished that goal. While the Pistons didn't receive the draft capital or assets that some expected or hoped for, they will have significant flexibility this offseason and will be able to facilitate additional deals, should they wish to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgGIX_0gJ8IgSd00
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant looks to pass as Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson defends during the first half on March 15, 2022, in Miami. Marta Lavandier, AP

The trade further positions the Pistons, who were already among the league leaders in cap space this summer, to be an even bigger player in free agency and the trade market. The Pistons have interest in Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, who will enter restricted free agency, and are also rumored to be interested in Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (Michigan State) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

Detroit could also opt to take on an expiring contract in a salary dump for additional assets. All of those options are on the table, per sources. The Pistons are also eyeing the 2023 free agency class, which is expected to be stronger than 2022's. They have the flexibility to go in a number of directions — something the franchise hasn't had in recent seasons.

Grant signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Pistons in 2020. He immediately established himself as Detroit's primary offensive option, averaging 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2020-21 and 19.2 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. Grant is eligible for an extension worth up to $112 million over four years. It remains to be seen if Portland will offer him that extension.

In Portland, Grant will have an opportunity to compete for the playoffs alongside Damian Lillard, a teammate from the  U.S. Olympic basketball team last summer. Per sources, Portland was Grant's desired landing spot. The Trail Blazers won just 27 games last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but should be in contention next season with a healthy Lillard, who played a career-low 29 games last season due to an abdominal injury and surgery.

The Pistons will have the fifth and 36th overall picks in Thursday's draft.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Portland Trail Blazers for 2025 first-round pick

