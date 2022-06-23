ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WalletHub: NY ranks as best state for summer 2022 road trips

By Lee Danuff, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a fun road trip destination this summer, you won't have search far. New York was ranked as the 2022 best state for summer road trips, according to WalletHub. Near...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

FL Radio Group

NY Ranked Number 1 State for Road Trips

After years avoiding travel, many are ready to hit the open road this Summer. According to a WalletHub study, despite high gas prices, 80% of American adults plan to take some sort of road trip, and New York is ranked as the number one state to travel to this year. Whether its the excitement of the city that never sleeps or the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes, the Empire State was ranked the number one state for a road trip.
TRAVEL
localsyr.com

Hidden outdoor gems of Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — With summer officially here, it’s time to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors!. While New York was named the best state for summer road trips by WalletHub, high gas prices might have some rethinking how far to go. Luckily, Central New York has plenty of outdoor locations to enjoy the summer sun and Mother Nature.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is It Legal to Shoot Frogs in New York State

Is it really legal to shoot frogs in New York State?. Move over deer, bears, turkeys, and birds. It's frog hunting season in New York. And yes, you can legally shoot frogs in the Empire State. There's no limit either. You can take as many as you want. I've heard...
ANIMALS
Power 93.7 WBLK

American Airlines Ending Service To Two Cities In New York

The country is currently dealing with a shortage of pilots. Because of that, some major airlines are having to cut service to some cities. It's strange how there are so many shortages these days and most of them can be traced back to the pandemic. In the instance of pilots, when the country went into lockdown, people were obviously traveling less. It was a lot less. Sometimes flights were taking off with just a handful of people on them. Obviously, when there aren't as many tickets being purchased, fewer flights can take off. If there are fewer flights, there's not as much work to go around. Airlines began to cut back on staff to save money. They offered many pilots packages to retire early.
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY
Real News Network

Renters are being fleeced with huge rent hikes and evictions—and it’s only getting worse

Gerardo Vidal, who has lived in the same apartment in Queens, New York, with his family for 9 years, recently received a $900-a-month rent increase this year. “It means having to uproot my entire family, given the fact we’re still having a difficult time earning money due to the pandemic and loss of jobs,” said Vidal. “It’s unfair that we are being basically forced out of places we lived in for nine years and that landlords can get away with this.”
QUEENS, NY
WNYT

Employers in NY state looking to fill 15,000 summer jobs

Looking for a summer job? There are more than 15,000 openings on the table in New York. There are 880 open positions in the Capital Region. They include jobs at Whole Foods, Crossgates, and the Office of State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation. Online guides are available to help young...
JOBS
97.5 WTBD

12 Delicious Upstate New York Food Festivals for Summer 2022

Upstate New York has a busy schedule of food festivals throughout the region this summer. We offer up 12 great ones for you to consider. Some are big, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors, and others are small, held in rural communities attracting those only in the immediate areas. But...
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

Why Paint Now Costs Another $1.95 in New York

It's not just crazy inflation that is causing the price of things to increase in New York State. A new state mandate and program are going to cause the cost of paint to increase by at least $1.95 per can, and it could be more depending on other factors. In...
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Clinics combating rising cases of head lice in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Head lice is a condition that doesn't get a lot of attention, as most people who have it don't want to talk about it. While cases took a little bit of a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were in isolation, the condition is crawling its way back onto the heads of thousands of children and adults across the state.
BUFFALO, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Ocean County Diner Ranks as One of the Best in New Jersey

We see so many "lists" these days and many include food. We see a bunch of reports detailing the best places to eat not only here in Ocean County, but around the Garden State. The latest list we have to talk about is one that was recently highlighted by Patch concerning the best diners here in New Jersey. According to this article, one local diner in Ocean County made the list of best in Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WIBX 950

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
POLITICS
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices drop slightly across New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Wednesday morning is $4.95, according to AAA, which is down 2 cents from a week ago. Across Onondaga County, the average price is slightly lower at $4.94 per gallon, AAA said. The New York State average...
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC New York

NY Announces Pay Increases for State Lifeguards Amid National Shortage

In an effort to deal with the lifeguard staffing shortage New York is currently facing, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday pay increases for state lifeguards. The governor directed starting pay rates for lifeguards at upstate facilities to increase 34 percent -- from $14.95 to $20 an hour -- and 21 percent for lifeguards at downstate facilities -- from $18.15 to $22 an hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Staten Island Advance

NYC will offer virtual, hybrid high school programs: Here’s how to apply

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering high school students citywide a new way of learning — through hybrid and virtual schooling pathways. Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday the new Department of Education (DOE) high school program called “A School Without Walls Program,” which gives students the independence of remote learning, while grounding their education in an array of individualized, interdisciplinary, project-based learning and internship opportunities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

