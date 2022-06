ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you live in Florida or are visiting, you may need to turn down the music's volume in your car because it could cost you an expensive ticket. A new Florida law that'll go into effect on July 1 will allow law enforcement officers to ticket drivers who are playing music from their car too loudly that it can be heard 25 feet from the vehicle.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO