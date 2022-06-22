ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football makes top four for 2023 priority

By Isaiah Hole
 2 days ago
Fresh off a visit to Ann Arbor, things appear to be going quite well for Michigan football in regards to Enow Etta.

The Wolverines have been surging for the Coleyville (Tx.) Covenant Christian four-star defensive lineman, who 247Sports has listed as the No. 58 player in the country, regardless of position. Etta officially visited Michigan this past weekend, and the maize and blue appear to have regained momentum after rival Michigan State had appeared to be in the pole position.

The Spartans, of course, are still in the running, as is Alabama and Stanford — Etta will officially visit the latter this upcoming weekend. He released his top four on Wednesday, and those three along with Michigan made the cut.

Etta will make a decision sometime after he visits the Cardinal, though the exact date has yet to be pinned down.

