Boil advisory issued in DeRidder following water outage

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana went the extra mile (literally) to help reunite a piece of lost luggage with its owner in Texas. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Benji Phelps noticed a large suitcase in the middle of the road as he was patrolling Interstate 39 north of Natchitoches on Saturday, June 13. After safely securing the luggage, Phelps checked the contents of the suitcase and noticed some medication had a patient’s name on it and originated from a pharmacy in Henderson.

HENDERSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO