Deridder, LA

Boil advisory issued in DeRidder following water outage

By Amanda Johnson
KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory...

www.kplctv.com

kalb.com

Alexandria mayor vetoes ordinance on multiple ambulance providers

Tyler shows us that the drought situation is worsening and the latest on our ongoing dangerous heat on this Friday morning. Details here. Mayor Fields formally took office in 2000 and has served as the mayor of Pineville for 22 years through seven consecutive terms. Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon Parish is under a burn ban

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Police Jury has issued a parish-wide burn ban for Vernon Parish, due to the recent hot and dry conditions. Firefighters have already responded to numerous fires in Vernon Parish that were started from open burning. One fire burned a shed and two vehicles.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Overturned crane: All lanes reopened on I-10 E near Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East near Vinton has reopened following a twelve-hour closure Wednesday. The eastbound lanes were closed since around 7 a.m. after a tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned, leading a day of traffic delays. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 23, 2022. Claude Allen Winters, 64, Lake Charles: Public intimidation; terrorizing. Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule III drug. Dana Lee Gauthier, 24, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria renames site in honor of Johnie M. Varnado

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria renamed the former Central Louisiana Business Incubator site in honor of the late Johnie Varnado during a ceremony Thursday morning. The facility, located at 1501-A Wimbledon Boulevard, is now the Johnie M. Varnado Alexandria Business Development Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

New trial date set for Capital One building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The trial between the owners of the Capital One Tower and their insurance company is now scheduled for Oct. 11. The trial was originally scheduled for June 20, but was pushed back. The building has been empty since Hurricane Laura in August 2020. “To see...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO DEPUTY FINDS SUITCASE ON I-49 NEAR NATCHITOCHES; TAKES EXTRA STEPS TO FIND OWNER

(Natchitoches)-Little did a family from Henderson, Texas know that while traveling on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish to Florida on vacation and dropping off their daughter in south Louisiana for water skiing classes they would lose their daughter’s most important things, her suitcase, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

How drought is affecting watermelon season in Louisiana

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
SUGARTOWN, LA
KPLC TV

Heavy winds during Sunday storm caused two planes to overturn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two planes overturned at the Lake Charles Airport on Sunday due to heavy winds. Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Airport, confirmed that two planes were overturned. Allen also provided photos of the aircraft.
KLTV

Louisiana deputy tracks down Henderson residents to return lost luggage

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana went the extra mile (literally) to help reunite a piece of lost luggage with its owner in Texas. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Benji Phelps noticed a large suitcase in the middle of the road as he was patrolling Interstate 39 north of Natchitoches on Saturday, June 13. After safely securing the luggage, Phelps checked the contents of the suitcase and noticed some medication had a patient’s name on it and originated from a pharmacy in Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
kalb.com

Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department. The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment. Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Food for Seniors this Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week’s Food for Seniors food box distribution, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24. The boxes are served to seniors 60 years and older who meet the federal income guidelines, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name ahead of base renaming

The organization known as Fort Polk Progress has officially changed its name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance, following a vote by board officials. Chairman of the organization, Rick Allen, said the move was made by the panel in an effort to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate the recent recommendation by the Naming Commission to change Fort Polk’s name to Fort Johnson.
FORT POLK, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man arrested for keeping fiancée chained in bedroom

A Leesville man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly keeping his fiancée chained up inside their bedroom and physically abusing her while accusing her of infidelity. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, was charged with false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery after authorities said the woman escaped the couple’s home and flagged down a passing motorist for help.
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Chevron agrees to buy LNG from Venture Global

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chevron has reached a 20-year agreement to buy LNG from Venture Global plants. The 2 million tonnes per annum will be produced at Venture’s Plaquemines LNG facility and the to-be-built Calcasieu Pass 2 facility. Each will produce 1 million tonnes per annum for Chevron.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

