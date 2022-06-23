Boil advisory issued in DeRidder following water outage

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Lane Closure in Lake Charles June 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On June 22, 2022 the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 eastbound over the Calcasieu River Bridge (MP 28.7) will have right lane closure on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 8:30 am until 2:30 pm.
Tyler shows us that the drought situation is worsening and the latest on our ongoing dangerous heat on this Friday morning. Details here. Mayor Fields formally took office in 2000 and has served as the mayor of Pineville for 22 years through seven consecutive terms. Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men...
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Police Jury has issued a parish-wide burn ban for Vernon Parish, due to the recent hot and dry conditions. Firefighters have already responded to numerous fires in Vernon Parish that were started from open burning. One fire burned a shed and two vehicles.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East near Vinton has reopened following a twelve-hour closure Wednesday. The eastbound lanes were closed since around 7 a.m. after a tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned, leading a day of traffic delays. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.
Overturned crane causes day of traffic delays on I-10 East near Vinton. Flesh-eating bacteria seen in water 4-6 weeks sooner than past summers. The biggest change coming to the campus is the new accreditation that SOWELA is bringing with them to Lamar Salter.
The Fourth of July is coming up in less than two weeks and the city of Lake Charles is gearing up for the big holiday in a big way releasing all the vents and all-star entertainment lineup for that day. This popular event which is a big family-friendly event is...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 23, 2022. Claude Allen Winters, 64, Lake Charles: Public intimidation; terrorizing. Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule III drug. Dana Lee Gauthier, 24, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria renamed the former Central Louisiana Business Incubator site in honor of the late Johnie Varnado during a ceremony Thursday morning. The facility, located at 1501-A Wimbledon Boulevard, is now the Johnie M. Varnado Alexandria Business Development Center.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hurricane-damaged motel on W. Prien Lake Road is being torn down. The old Motel 6, which sat on Contraband Bayou next to what was once “The Landing” restaurant, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura. The motel was deemed blighted by the City...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The trial between the owners of the Capital One Tower and their insurance company is now scheduled for Oct. 11. The trial was originally scheduled for June 20, but was pushed back. The building has been empty since Hurricane Laura in August 2020. “To see...
(Natchitoches)-Little did a family from Henderson, Texas know that while traveling on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish to Florida on vacation and dropping off their daughter in south Louisiana for water skiing classes they would lose their daughter’s most important things, her suitcase, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two planes overturned at the Lake Charles Airport on Sunday due to heavy winds. Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Airport, confirmed that two planes were overturned. Allen also provided photos of the aircraft.
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana went the extra mile (literally) to help reunite a piece of lost luggage with its owner in Texas. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Benji Phelps noticed a large suitcase in the middle of the road as he was patrolling Interstate 39 north of Natchitoches on Saturday, June 13. After safely securing the luggage, Phelps checked the contents of the suitcase and noticed some medication had a patient’s name on it and originated from a pharmacy in Henderson.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department. The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment. Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women is hosting the return of the Margarita Mix-Off in Lake Charles. The event supports the Women and Children’s Fund which provides new technology and upgrades to the facility. The Margarita Mix-Off will feature nine local bars and...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week’s Food for Seniors food box distribution, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24. The boxes are served to seniors 60 years and older who meet the federal income guidelines, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The...
The organization known as Fort Polk Progress has officially changed its name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance, following a vote by board officials. Chairman of the organization, Rick Allen, said the move was made by the panel in an effort to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate the recent recommendation by the Naming Commission to change Fort Polk’s name to Fort Johnson.
A Leesville man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly keeping his fiancée chained up inside their bedroom and physically abusing her while accusing her of infidelity. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, was charged with false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery after authorities said the woman escaped the couple’s home and flagged down a passing motorist for help.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chevron has reached a 20-year agreement to buy LNG from Venture Global plants. The 2 million tonnes per annum will be produced at Venture’s Plaquemines LNG facility and the to-be-built Calcasieu Pass 2 facility. Each will produce 1 million tonnes per annum for Chevron.
