Lake Charles, LA

City of Lake Charles to hold public hearing on use of HUD funds

KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverturned crane causes day of traffic delays on I-10 East...

www.kplctv.com

KPLC TV

New trial date set for Capital One building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The trial between the owners of the Capital One Tower and their insurance company is now scheduled for Oct. 11. The trial was originally scheduled for June 20, but was pushed back. The building has been empty since Hurricane Laura in August 2020. “To see...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in DeRidder following water outage

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory for certain customers due to a broken water main. The advisory takes effect when water is restored. The advisory affects residents on the following streets:. Hwy 171 between Sonic and Kite’s. Brinson. Somerset Drive. LC Lee.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 23, 2022. Claude Allen Winters, 64, Lake Charles: Public intimidation; terrorizing. Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule III drug. Dana Lee Gauthier, 24, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
City
Vinton, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance

LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

The City Of Lake Charles Seeking Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend June 24-26

The last weekend of June is here. Can you believe almost half the year is almost gone? Well, it is because next Friday will start the Fourth of July weekend. Has it been a long week? Are you ready to get out there and do something fun this weekend? We have a list here for you of things going on in the area for you to choose what to do this weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

Lake Charles Trooper Placed on Leave Following Off-Duty DWI Arrest

Baton Rouge, LA – Yesterday, Louisiana State Police Troop D was contacted by the Atlanta Police Department in reference to the arrest of an off-duty Louisiana State Trooper. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department indicated that shortly before 2:00am yesterday morning, 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop. Young, currently assigned to patrol in the Troop D Lake Charles area, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation with all law enforcement property recovered by the department. Young has been employed with LSP since 2017.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

How drought is affecting watermelon season in Louisiana

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
SUGARTOWN, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Food for Seniors this Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week’s Food for Seniors food box distribution, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24. The boxes are served to seniors 60 years and older who meet the federal income guidelines, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21, 2022, that on March 29, 2022, the CPSO received a complaint about a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, Louisiana, inappropriately touching a student during after-school tutoring in October 2021. The victim also informed detectives that he was discussing sex with her. After further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $25,000 arrest warrant for Million on June 16. On June 20, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Later that day, he was released on bond.
SULPHUR, LA
99.9 KTDY

Multiple Burglary Cases Likely Solved with Suspect’s Arrest

St. Landry Parish Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux often says that crime doesn't stop at the parish line, and that's true again with a case that has impacted both St. Landry and Acadia Parishes. Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they have arrested a Eunice man they believe is responsible for...
EUNICE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

6/22: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Lexis Nicole Landreneau, 31, 400 WM Perkins Road, Sulphur — unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure; simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Garald Eugne Welton II, 35, 2511 Jett St. No. 2, Sulphur — theft from...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

