Portsmouth Police Take Hot and Thirsty Man to the Bar

Police took a man to the bar in the sweltering heat. Plus, people using other people’s property as their squat shacks are keeping authorities busy. We break down the Portsmouth Police Cheif’s Daily Briefing.

Squatters, Trespassers, and Vagrants

Some people had kicked in a door at a vacant house on the 300 block of Offnere Street, according to a 911 caller. When police arrived, they found 2 males inside the house. Both men were arrested and taken to jail.

On 6th Street, officers were called about 2 men removing items from a condemned house. When they arrived, the police confronted the men. Their identities checked out and they had no wants or warrants. Police advised them to get gone and not return. The men were released at the scene.

Police were called about a woman and 2 men that kept going to a shed behind a house in the 1900 block of Mabert Rd. At the time police arrived, the trio could not be located. However, police did find their belongings inside the shed. Residents and police continue to keep an eye out to see if they return to the shed.

Now to the 1600 block of 7th street. Police responded to a report of 2 people inside the garage of a burnt home. When police arrived, they detained a male and female. After they ran all of the proper checks, the information was put into a report and the duo was told to move along.

Cops Take Man to the Bar

This needs to be framed correctly. A concerned citizen contacted the police and reported a man that was asking for a ride and stated he had a “pocket full of money”. In addition, he stated he had dementia.

As soon as the police arrived, they spoke with both parties. The man knew where he was and where he wanted to go. He wanted to go to the bar. In fact, he had walked from McDermott to go to the bar.

Police spoke with his son who confirmed that the man often walked from Rushtown to his favorite watering hole. They decided it was best to transport him to a cooler environment due to the extreme heat. So, the police drove him to the bar.