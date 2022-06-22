Quick Quack Car Wash

Chick-fil-A is located at 31479 Avenue E in Yucaipa and they are celebrating their first year in Yucaipa!. Owner Chris Redmon said, "This year has been amazing. We love the community. We love the people. We love the care that everyone shows for each other. I'm incredibly proud of this team and they work so hard. The care that they show for the community and each other inspires my wife and I every day."

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO