Quick Quack Car Wash

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is working to determine how the trailer became detached from the tractor on southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia Friday afternoon. On Friday morning June 24, 2022 a semi-truck pulling a trailer was traveling on southbound 15 freeway just before Ranchero...
California officials are emphasizing the need to remove the trash that has marred many streets and highways, and one recent project helped accomplish that goal in Fontana. Maintenance crews have collected a total of 56 bags of trash along Interstate 10 in Fontana, according to a Twitter post by Caltrans District 8 on June 23.
A driver suffered major injuries when she was attacked by a pit bull while trying to deliver an Amazon package to a home in Highland Thursday. The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 7300 block of Lillian Lane, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The victim, described as […]
Chick-fil-A is located at 31479 Avenue E in Yucaipa and they are celebrating their first year in Yucaipa!. Owner Chris Redmon said, "This year has been amazing. We love the community. We love the people. We love the care that everyone shows for each other. I'm incredibly proud of this team and they work so hard. The care that they show for the community and each other inspires my wife and I every day."
Very nice, Charming and Affordable mobile home and you own the land. What a great opportunity. Upgraded Master Bath, A Covered front porch for enjoying your favorite refreshments, Great floor plan with Bedrooms are at opposite ends of unit and a Covered back deck with lighting for relaxing after a day at the lake. Don't miss out on this one! Great community features pool, spa, sauna, and fitness room. carport, Fenced backyard. Your Big Bear Getaway awaits.
RIALTO, Calif. — Three Rialto police officers were injured after a man drove his car into a patrol car helping out with a previous wreck and then sparred with additional arresting officers, police said Thursday, June 23. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, June 22, after officers responded to a...
Traffic Accident on Van Buren Boulevard Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, the deadly incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on the westbound 91, just east of Van Buren Boulevard. Furthermore, the investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at about 65 mph along the white lines between the...
To underscore the danger illegal fireworks pose for people, animals and the environment, Riverside County residents could be fined for using them in unincorporated areas. The multi-agency effort to combat the sale, transportation and use of illegal fireworks comes after an increasingly excessive and hazardous use of illegal fireworks in years past.
One person killed after a motorcycle accident in Riverside (Riverside, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died after a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Riverside. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place at about 7:40 a.m. on westbound 91 Freeway near Van Buren Boulevard [...]
It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
Dunkin’, the coffee and donut chain, has leased space in Moreno Valley. The company will occupy a 2,062 square-foot drive-thru in Iris Plaza at 16170 Perris Blvd., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which helped negotiate the lease. The franchisee, whose name was not released, operates...
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused extensive damage, displacing the five occupants, authorities said Wednesday. The non-injury blaze occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at 11939 Quantico Drive, near Collett Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief Pat Hopkins said four engine crews and a...
In the winter of 1905, permit #498 was approved to build a new 1½-story residence at 121 E. Fern Ave. in the Atwood and Ford #1 Tract on lot 12. The home would measure approximately 34-by-48 feet and consist of seven rooms. Mr. Fredrick T. Harris was the first owner and architect of this one-of-a-kind home.
REDLANDS, Calif. - A police chase that started at a Fontana McDonald's ended on the 10 Freeway in Redlands Tuesday night. The situation began at the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway, according to Fontana Police. Authorities didn't say what happened, just that an incident occurred and a pursuit ensued from there.
Beaumont seeks answers as to why three thoroughfares along the railroad tracks became part of a giant traffic jam as Union Pacific offered no insight as to why one of their trains sat immobile for more than six hours on Wednesday of last week. A stationary 3-mile-long train stretched from...
San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched Saturday morning to a reported commercial fire, in the area of East Central & South Lugo, San Bernardino. Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene to find a large pallet yard on fire with multiple exposures immediately threatened. Arriving crews worked to suppress the large fire & protect nearby exposures. Windy conditions & high heat quickly pushed the fire through the highly combustible pallet yard. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional manpower and equipment to the scene. A large amount of ember cast blew through the adjacent area causing additional spot fires, threatening multiple city blocks.
Fireworks are strictly prohibited in Calimesa. The Calimesa Fire Department partnered with the Riverside County Sheriffs Department will be conducting extra patrols. ; Violators will be cited and fined. Lets all do our part to reduce the risk of serious injuries and fire danger.
Highway 74 is closed in both directions after a major injury crash near Vista Point. The crash was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. Officer David Torres of the California Highway Patrol said the crash was between a semi-truck and a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge was airlifted to Desert Regional with major
A little stressed out? Consider a sound bath concert. Peg McKnight offers alternative ways to de-stress, such as singing bowl concerts, vibrational sound therapy massage and sound bath meditation classes in Yucaipa. McKnight has practiced energy healing alternatives for many years. “I was born into a family of energy workers...
