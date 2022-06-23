ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

One man killed, multiple people injured after crash on Old Chittenden Road

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man has died after a crash mid-Wednesday afternoon...

CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by truck driver near Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A woman was fatally struck by a truck driver in South San Jose Thursday afternoon, in the city's 34th traffic fatality of the year.San Jose Police responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2018 International truck pulling a trailer was turning left from southbound Monterey Road onto the westbound Capitol Expressway on-ramp when he struck the pedestrian.Investigators said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a red traffic signal while the truck had the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire breaks out alongside Highway 87 in South San Jose

SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose quickly knocked down a brush fire that burned along northbound Highway 87 in South San Jose on Friday morning.The San Jose Fire Department said the fire broke out by the freeway near the Curtner Avenue interchange around 11:10 a.m.Shortly after 11:50 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was knocked down and crews were mopping up. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, according to the fire department.The fire led to delays along northbound 87 stretching to Capitol Expressway, prompting the California Highway Patrol to conduct traffic control. As of about noon, a traffic advisory remains in place through the area.   The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

CHP: Highway 129 closed after deadly head-on crash

AROMAS, Calif. — A deadly crash has closed Highway 129 between Aromas and Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, two pickup trucks crashed head-on while traveling on Highway 129, around 3:45 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., the CHP reported that one person had died and multiple people had been injured.
AROMAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Cal Fire responds to vehicle collision in Aromas

Information from Cal Fire BEU. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. On June 22, Cal Fire BEU and other emergency services reported a vehicle incident with multiple casualties in Aromas on Highway 129 at Chittenden Road. As of 4:12 p.m. the incident commander reported three people in critical conditions and six with moderate injuries. Cal Fire advised to avoid the area.
AROMAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

SJPD: Double-homicide suspect rushed officers with gun before being fatally shot

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.San Jose Police Chief Anthony  Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. "The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Fort Ord barrack catches fire in Marina

MARINA, Calif. — A Fort Ord barrack caught fire on Wednesday and filled the area with smoke. According to firefighters at the scene of the fire, the building was abandoned and empty when they arrived. Due to the dilapidated nature of the building, firefighters let the structure burn to the ground while making sure the fire didn't spread to vegetation.
MARINA, CA
KRON4 News

Fire at Monterey Mushroom Company burns 2 acres

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon. Cal Fire said that it was mapped at 1.9 acres and is 65% contained. The fire started at the Monterey Mushroom Company at 642 Hale Avenue in the very north end of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire said. It […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

Overturned tractor-trailer blocking traffic on Highway 101 in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — An overturned tractor-trailer has created a traffic jam on northbound Highway 101 in Salinas, Tuesday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer overturned in the slow lane and scattered cardboard boxes and pallets on the road. CHP noted that it'll take until 12:30 p.m....
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Surfer hospitalized after shark attack at Lovers Point

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire said that a person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shark attack at Lovers Point Wednesday morning. Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not immediately say what their condition was. Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is The post Surfer hospitalized after shark attack at Lovers Point appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
kion546.com

MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with a warrant after chasing him into a Chevron gas station Friday. Paul Jacquez, 38, was seen at around 10:30 a.m. and began to run when he saw deputies. According to deputies, he jumped several fences and ran through multiple yards before trying to enter a private residence.
CASTROVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three people at the Soledad Cemetary and found a loaded ghost gun. Police contacted Luis Aguayo, Brandon Galvan, and Jose Salazar in a vehicle parked on the corner of the property said police. A K9 unit reacted immediately, and officers found a loaded ghost gun and other The post Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
KSBW.com

Situation at Scotts Valley High School resolved

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police have resolved the situation at Scotts Valley High School Friday evening, according to an officer on the scene. The department was investigating a "suspicious circumstance" at the school. An officer at the scene told Action News 8 that someone involved with the active shooter...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA

