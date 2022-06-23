Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65? Take Our Poll
Survey after survey shows that Americans are not prepared for retirement.
The latest, from ConsumerAffairs , revealed that the average savings for retirement is about $168,000. By generation, Gen X averages $185,000 and millennials just $91,000.
In a recent survey by GOBankingRates, about 22% of people said they did not think they would be able to retire at all. That included 31% of people ages 45-54 and 20% of people ages 55-64.
About 30% of people — and still just 39% of folks ages 55-64 — said they had $100,000 or more saved.
