A woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage in the Bronx

An Indiana woman arrested for alleged child neglect and animal cruelty claimed that she could not smell the dead dogs that littered her home because of Covid.Jennifer Lair, 32, is accused of keeping her home in such bad condition that her eight-year-old son “smelled of death” when he was picked up by his father.And officials say that Ms Lair, whom they allege has a long history of animal cruelty, even drove her car around with a dead dog in the back of it.Now she has been has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, along with two...

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO