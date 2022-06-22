ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

A woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage in the Bronx

By Laura Ly, Isa Kaufman-Geballe
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
A 24-year-old woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage in the Bronx over the weekend, according to a criminal...

Road Oracle Mkt
1d ago

Bravo to Grubhub for sharing $5k to the business. Hopefully they can pay it forward if the victim ever meets them face to face. such quick thinking on her part to use that business to get help in such a horrible time like that. I hope Royal gets prison time or 20 yrs +.

