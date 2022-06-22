ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Man shot to death on Hickory Street in Portsmouth

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCU7e_0gJ8FtE700

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in the city Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Hickory Street at around 6:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Portsmouth man Naquan O'Shea Madison.

Portsmouth Police will hold a RESET walk at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, on the corner of Hickory Street and Phillips Avenue, in response to this homicide.

This will be one of two RESET walks held in the city Thursday, with the second walk taking place on the corner of Stratford Street and Hancock Avenue in response to a death investigation.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Portsmouth#Violent Crime#Portsmouth Police
13newsnow.com

One dead in Portsmouth crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a traffic incident in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Police did not release the name of the victim. The incident happened near the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, the department said. Around noon, the department Tweeted asking...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

PPD investigating two separate gunshot injury incidents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is from a related story.) The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which the victims were wounded by gunshots, the department said. The first incident happened around 2:30p.m., police said. The department said the victim was 16-year-old boy...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Search underway for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Search underway for driver in fatal hit-and-run in …. New waste pickup begins in Chesapeake after city …. 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San …. Motorist dies in crash on Ocean Highway in Perquimans. Local prosecutors voice opinions after Roe v....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio

Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children. Read more: https://bit.ly/3OIG3Lv. 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San …. New waste pickup begins in Chesapeake after city …. Motorist dies in crash on Ocean Highway in Perquimans. Local prosecutors voice opinions after Roe v. Wade …. Virginia Zoo announces...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WITN

One killed in Perquimans County vehicle crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal vehicle crash in Perquimans County. Emergency Services said that 911 got the call around 10:23 p.m. Friday for a wreck around the 900 block of Ocean Highway. Emergency responders arrived to find one person dead. We’re told...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy