Man shot to death on Hickory Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in the city Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Hickory Street at around 6:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Portsmouth man Naquan O'Shea Madison.

Portsmouth Police will hold a RESET walk at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, on the corner of Hickory Street and Phillips Avenue, in response to this homicide.

This will be one of two RESET walks held in the city Thursday, with the second walk taking place on the corner of Stratford Street and Hancock Avenue in response to a death investigation.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.