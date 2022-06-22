ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Florida judge is expected to make a decision in coming weeks on a lawsuit by Gabby Petito's parents

By Maria Cartaya
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
A Florida judge said he plans to issue an order within the next two weeks regarding a lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents against the parents of Brian...

