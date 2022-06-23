ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

DOJ: Oshkosh man described himself as 'next mass shooter'

By NBC 26 Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0gJ8Fgzu00

An Oshkosh man who described himself as the "next mass shooter" has been indicted on federal firearms charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Whittier P. Ives, 53, is "prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a court-ordered mental health commitment issued by a Winnebago County judge in April of 2022 and due to prior felony convictions in the State of California," the news release said.

On June 4, someone contacted the Omro Police Department, reporting that Ives was loading ammunition, magazines, and a long gun into his vehicle, the news release said, quoting court documents.

"Ives showed the individual a picture of a person on his phone and stated that he was 'going to kill him, along with another person and a bunch of other people.' Ives stated he knew these individuals were, at that time, in a 'club in Appleton,'" according to the news release.

Omro Police observed a vehicle matching the description of Ives' vehicle, and after a traffic stop, found ammunition, magazines, and a semi-automatic rifle, the news release said.

Ives has been indicted on a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm, the news release said.

Ives could not be reached by phone for comment.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omro, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Omro, WI
City
Appleton, WI
State
California State
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Winnebago County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Omro police chief credits citizen tip for stopping "next mass shooter"

Although the humidity will make a bit more uncomfortable, the heat index will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Gov. Evers says A.G. may challenge 1849 abortion ban. Updated: 11 hours ago. If Roe is struck down, Wisconsin's abortion ban passed 173 years ago is...
OMRO, WI
WISN

Judge orders three doctors to evaluate Morgan Geyser

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the two girls who stabbed their sixth-grade classmate nearly to death in Waukesha's Slender Man case in 2014 is asking to be released from a mental institution. Both attackers were found not guilty of attempted homicide by reason of mental disease. Anissa Weier received...
WAUKESHA, WI
whby.com

Conviction in Appleton bar shooting incident

APPLETON, Wis–A Menasha man is found “guilty” in connection with an Appleton bar shooting. An Outagamie County jury returns the verdict against Kareem Wallace on two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Wallace opened...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Long Gun#Violent Crime
101 WIXX

More Information Released In Teacher-Student Photo Case

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A middle school teacher suspected of taking inappropriate photos of girls in his classroom was arrested after allegedly taking photos of teenage girls on a beach. A probable cause document from Manitowoc County and a criminal complaint from Sheboygan County give more details on the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WSAW

Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old woman recently tried and convicted in her husband’s 2006 murder has been transferred to prison to begin her life sentence. A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer last October. Earlier this month she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Woman Sentenced for Buying Gun Used in Fond du Lac Murder

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The woman who bought the gun used in a Fond du Lac murder was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. Callie Bender, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of straw purchasing of a firearm. She was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Dale English.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Menasha 12-year-old found and safe

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department has given an update on the missing endangered child who left his home on the 700 Block of Melissa Street in the City of Menasha on Thursday. According to a Facebook update, Cylis has been located and is back home safe.
MENASHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
ARLINGTON, WI
WausauPilot

Fatal house fire in Stevens Point under investigation

Investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation were called Thursday to the scene of a house fire that left one woman dead, according to Point Plover Metro Wire. Stevens Point police were also at the scene of the blaze in the 900 block of Bliss Street. A neighbor reported the fire just after 7 a.m. and said flames were visible coming from the duplex. The caller also reported one person was inside.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy