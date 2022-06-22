Wildfire near Escondido halted at 5 acres

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters have stopped the spread of a brush fire in the North County area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, located near Highland Valley Road and Wyneland Road in unincorporated Escondido, was halted at five acres, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted at 4:56 p.m.

Before the containment, SkyFOX was over the area where white smoke could be seen billowing from the grass.

Highland fire officials said they found a piece of a catalytic converter to be the cause of the blaze.

A road closure was set up at the 15000 block of Highland Valley Road due to the fire, authorities said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.