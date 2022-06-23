ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Biden proposes gas tax holiday; Hoeven reacts

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden asked Congress Wednesday to temporarily suspend the 18-cent federal gas tax. Congress has never lifted the gas tax, even temporarily. But according to AAA, the national price for a...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

POLITICO

As Joe Biden calls for a national gas tax holiday, it's an idea that's unlikely to go very far at all.

This idea pops up pretty frequently, but there's a number of reasons it's extremely unlikely to become law. What happened: President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning formally called for a national gas tax holiday, but some rank-and-file Democrats are already sending out some lukewarm signals about the idea. There are a number of reasons why this oft-repeated idea simply isn't going to happen — and wouldn't help a ton even if it did.
POTUS
Bismarck, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
CBS Boston

Biden to call for 3-month suspension of federal gas tax

WASHINGTON  -- President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump that also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year.Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Lawmakers in both parties have been skeptical of the idea.The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.96, down from a record high of $5.02 on June 14.Gas prices in Massachusetts are holding steady. According to AAA, the average for a gallon remained at $4.99 Wednesday, down from the record high of $5.05 on June 12.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Person
John Hoeven
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Biden said he expects to make decision on gas tax holiday this week

President Biden on Monday said he will decide by the end of this week whether to support a federal gas tax holiday, telling reporters, "Yes, I'm considering it." Such a move could save Americans as much as 18.4 cents per gallon at the pump, and Biden said he aims to have "a decision based on the data — I'm looking for by the end of the week."
GAS PRICE
Colorado Newsline

Biden pitches a summer gas tax holiday as price hovers around $5 a gallon

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress and state legislatures to provide a temporary reprieve from gas taxes — but members of his own party and Republicans appeared opposed, making it look unlikely on the federal level. In addition, many state legislatures, like Colorado’s, are out of session for the year and […] The post Biden pitches a summer gas tax holiday as price hovers around $5 a gallon appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

