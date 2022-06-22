ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Chiropractor gets 10 years in prison in sexual abuse case

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A chiropractor in Northern California was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after being convicted of sexually abusing eight women and underage girls, authorities said Wednesday.

Darius Bunyad, 41, owned a sports medicine practice in Santa Rosa where he abused the women and girls between 2012 and 2015, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

“Bunyad improperly touched his victims’ breasts and other parts of their bodies, all while under the guise that it was for the purposes of legitimate chiropractic treatment,” it said.

A jury in 2017 found Bunyad guilty of committing six counts of felony sexual battery by fraud, and multiple additional misdemeanor offenses against the victims, including some who worked at his practice, prosecutors said.

Bunyad was convicted in absentia after he failed to return to court. He was arrested in Mexico in 2019 and extradited to Sonoma County.

During his sentencing, Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds said during his sentencing Monday that probation was not appropriate for Bunyad, who had not shown true remorse.

"The behavior that you engaged in was devastating to the victims,” she told him.

Bunyad was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Chiropractor#Prison#Sentencing#Abuse Case#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy