Park City, UT

Park City says wildfire risk too high for July 4 fireworks

 2 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — According to a staff report , Park City Municipal is not planning a fireworks show on July 4 “due to a variety of safety and wildfire concerns.”

The report notes that the Park City Council could still direct staff to host the annual fireworks event. The city’s building official, who is also the acting fire marshall, is expected to give the council an update on wildfire risk at their meeting on Thursday.

Below is a list of events in Park City and Summit County:

Friday, July 1

Deer Valley Music Festival Concert – Patriotic Pops with LaKisha Jones

Canyons July 3rd Weekend Celebration

87th Annual PRCA Oakley City Rodeo & Celebration

Saturday, July 2

Canyons July 3rd Weekend Celebration

87th Annual PRCA Oakley City Rodeo & Celebration

Sunday, July 3

Canyons July 3rd Weekend Celebration

Car-Free Sunday and Park Silly Sunday Market Main Street

Monday, July 4

8:00 a.m. 5K Fun Run with Park City Ski Team ( register in advance )

9:00 a.m. Rodney Schreurs Fallen Officer Memorial

11:00 a.m. Park City Fourth of July Parade

12:30 p.m. Food Trucks, Rugby, Music, and Kids Games at City Park

All Day – Park City Fourth of July Volleyball Tournament & family activities at Park City Mountain Resort

87th Annual PRCA Oakley City Rodeo & Celebration


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

