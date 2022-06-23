ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BroadwayCon Returns to NYC After 2-Year Hiatus

By Leanna Wells
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all Broadway fans! BroadwayCon is back in New York, and this is the convention’s first in-person gathering in two years. The convention is set to take place at the Manhattan Center and The New Yorker Hotel for three full days from July 8-10. The event comes in...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“There’s a Lot of Shows and Not As Many People”: Behind Broadway’s Closures

In rapid succession, three longer-running Broadway shows announced a fall closing, bringing to light the challenges the industry still faces after reopening. The closing notices, announced the week of June 6, came from Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, both of which opened in 2017 and were largely sold out before the pandemic, as well as Tina-the Tina Turner Musical, which had also posted strong sales after opening in 2019. All three shows were caught in the middle of a trend impacting most Broadway shows this season, in which there have not been enough attendees to support the number of running productions. The hope is that this changes this summer, but the...
THEATER & DANCE
CNBC

Broadway will lift its audience mask mandate starting July 1

All 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will adopt the "mask optional" policy. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in the theaters. The policy will be reevaluated monthly and a protocol for August will be announced in mid-July. Broadway theaters will drop their audience mask mandate beginning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Decider.com

Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ Star, Dead at 67

Ray Liotta, an actor known for Goodfellas, has died. The actor died Thursday at age 67, Deadline and TMZ report. Liotta reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters. TMZ reports Liotta’s death was not suspicous, and “no foul play is suspected.”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#The New Yorker Hotel#The Broadway League#Potus
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
TVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Abbott Elementary and More

Click here to read the full article. ABC is the second broadcast network (following Fox) to reveal its fall premiere dates, with its slate set to unspool over three weeks in late September/early October. The Wednesday sitcom block kicks things off on Sept. 21, now anchored by breakout comedy Abbott Elementary. The Season 3 premiere of Big Sky (now with Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire!) closes out the night. The Alphabet network’s fall launch wraps Thursday, Oct. 6, with the returns of Station 19 (Season 6) and Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) leading into new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily (fka Alaska). As a reminder,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
spoilertv.com

The CW Network Announces Additional Summer 2022 Premiere Dates

Australian Comedy-Drama Series “Bump” Debuts Thursday, August 11 at 8:00pm. New Historical Drama Series “Leonardo” Premieres Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00pm. International Thriller “Devils” Returns for a Second Season on Tuesday, August 16 at 9:00pm. Reality Competition Series “Killer Camp” Returns on Friday, August...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Megan Stalter Comedy Pilot ‘Church Girls’ in the Works at HBO Max

HBO Max and A24 are developing a pilot for the Megan Stalter-created comedy “Church Girls,” inspired by the “Hacks” breakout’s life. “Church Girls” is described as “a grounded, half-hour comedy” that centers on Beth Parker (Stalter), a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian who struggles with her sexuality and faith in God as she navigates adulthood in suburban Ohio.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Live PD Revival Premiere Date, Rookie: Feds Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Live PD will be back on the beat this summer: The Reelz revival On Patrol: Live (working title) will premiere Friday, July 22, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday from 9 pm to midnight. The series reunites the on-camera team of host/executive producer Dan Abrams and retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, alongside Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, as they engage the community in law enforcement. “Citizen Ride-Alongs will give local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers...
TULSA, OK
ComicBook

Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Reveals Three New Cast Members

The cast of the Disney+ revival of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is growing in size. Variety reports three new actors have joined the Percy Jackson streaming series, which features The Adam Project star Walker Scobell in the titular role of the demigod. The additions to Percy Jackson include Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell, who will be playing Clarisse La Rue, Nancy Bobofit, and Luke Castellan, respectively. Johnson and Bushnell are recurring guest stars, while Morton is the only guest star. The new live-action series is based on the successful novels from author Rick Riordan.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy