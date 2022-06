Chelsea have held talks with Milan over selling Hakim Ziyech as Thomas Tuchel works to reshape the squad under the club’s new owners. Ziyech is available for transfer and would be open to joining the Serie A champions but an arrangement must be found regarding his salary, which is larger than Milan would ordinarily want to pay. Milan are discussing the matter internally and with the 29-year-old’s agents.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO